Written by Nick Ackerman.

We recently had our covered calls on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) expire worthless with the last weekly options expiration. We also look at the current valuation of the shares and its dividend outlook, as it is set to increase soon. The business outlook for the company could also be challenged with China's economy faltering.

Starbuck's Latest Covered Call Recap

We've had quite a successful year with SBUX in terms of collecting options premiums. This latest covered call trade coming to a conclusion was itself a "reloading" trade where the previous trade was going to expire worthless, but we closed that for a minimal cost and re-wrote the covered calls early.

This took place on July 17, 2023, when we closed out the July 21, 2023, $110 calls for $0.04. We turned around and wrote more covered calls for the August 25, 2023, expiration at the same $110 strike price to collect $0.69 or a net premium of $0.65.

During this time, shares of SBUX languished before declining. Overall, the shares never really threatened to breach our $110 strike price in this trade, which is something we experienced earlier in the year when writing previously covered calls.

During this time, SBUX had its earnings report, too, which was an event that could have potentially pushed the shares higher or dramatically lower. However, the earnings weren't anything too exciting in either direction. EPS came in at a small beat, and revenue missed slightly but still grew nearly 13% year-over-year.

Calculating the net premium received of $0.65 against the $110 strike price and our potential annualized return was 5.53%. It's not necessarily the most generous yield here, but to give some context, the dividend for SBUX was $0.53 in the latest quarter. It should be raised soon with their next announcement, but based on that, the yield for SBUX comes to 2.22%.

This means that we were able to hold our shares long as they expired worthless and brought in options premium that would work out to more than double the current dividend - but also while being eligible for that latest dividend, which went ex-div on August 10.

Starbucks Options Writing Recap

This latest trade joins several other covered call trades we've seen expire this year.

The last trade occurred on April 17, 2023, with an expiration date of July 21, 2023; it had a much longer duration of 95 days relative to this latest trade, which occurred over 39 days. The reason for this is that we were rolling up from covered calls we had previously written at $105. I wanted to roll out the trade to receive a higher net premium as we were rolling up as well. While we collected $4.93, we were closing the previous trade for $4, meaning that we saw a net premium of $0.93.

That said, we also received $0.86 in options premiums when we initially wrote the calls on March 27, 2023, meaning that we saw a total premium between this series of trades at $1.79.

There was another previous trade that expired this year which itself was another roll-up trade that came to a conclusion. On February 15, 2023, we closed out our February 17, 2023, $110 strike calls at a cost of $0.24, but we also sold the March 24, 2023, $111 strike calls to collect $2.16 for a net premium of $1.92.

That trade that we rolled from was originally initiated at the end of 2022, on December 12, when we collected $2.46 and wrote the calls at the $110 strike. This trade was itself a roll-up trade at that time. Which we closed that trade for $0.53 or a net premium of $1.93.

This can all be a lot to follow with so many rolling trades. However, when it's all said and done, this year, we collected a total of $6.82 in options premium with trades that expired in 2023. While we've held onto the shares, that also meant another $1.59 in dividends received so far this year.

However, it should be noted that when we originally took the assignment of shares from writing puts, it wasn't looking so successful through most of 2022. Shares dropped rapidly after taking an assignment at $101 on February 4, 2022.

Not only was the overall market looking at a bear market, but that's when the union push was starting to happen, and China remained in lockdowns due to COVID-19. Shares are still down now from our original assignment price as well. We received a $1.25 premium when we sold those puts, which did little to dampen the blow of where shares of SBUX would ultimately bottom.

After taking the assignment of those shares, we also did get to follow up with writing covered calls initially before the plunge really took place. We did that on February 7, 2022, at the $105 strike price and netted a $0.58 premium.

It wouldn't be until November 4, 2022, when we'd be able to write covered calls at a reasonable strike price (or a price that I'd be comfortable having shares get called away at, which would be above my original assignment price.)

For that trade, we received $0.51 in options premium at the $105 strike price, which loops us back to that December 12, 2022, trade where we had to roll the trade. At that time, it cost us $0.53 to close it out and roll up; while it was a $0.02 loss, we received the $2.46 to bring in a net premium of $2.44 for that trade. We also moved the strike price from $105 to $110. A good situation to show why rolling up and out was a much better alternative than simply letting the shares get called away.

To summarize it entirely, since we sold puts on January 7, 2022, to date, we have received a total of $8.63. During this time, simply remaining long the shares, an investor would have received another $3.59 in dividends.

What's Next For Options Writing?

At this point, shares of SBUX are down to a level where writing more calls at $110 or even $105 isn't really the most attractive. We could play around with the ~$101 strike prices, but I would just as much rather hold my shares than get rid of them at what I believe is a cheap valuation now.

Historically speaking, the fair value range based on the P/E historical range would put shares at around $92 to $124. Meaning that we are trading right near the low end of this range.

SBUX Fair Value Estimate (Portfolio Insight)

Of course, the current business has challenges that we discuss below. For those reasons, it could be argued that SBUX shares are trading right where they should be. Wall Street Analysts have a 'Buy' rating with an average price target of $112.85. Around $110 is where I'd be most comfortable in letting shares get called away.

I should note that I owned SBUX even before originally taking the assignment of these latest shares, so I'm more than fine to remain patient here. With that, this batch of shares that I've been writing calls on I view as a sort of separate sleeve. I have my core portfolio holding; then I have these shares that I utilize covered calls with.

Dividend And Business Outlook

Speaking of dividends, we should see a dividend bump when the next announcement occurs. The company is at 12 years of consecutive dividend growth. I don't think that's a trend that they are looking to break either, considering business is back on the mend with the latest reports after a softer 2022.

SBUX Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

They have a fairly healthy dividend payout based on EPS and FCF.

SBUX Payout Ratio (Portfolio Insight)

This is especially true considering that the earnings metrics outlook is rising growth going forward. Analysts estimate that over the next five years, earnings are expected to grow at an average rate of 14.6%.

SBUX EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

They also have a strong history of high CAGR during the last decade at 17.57%. However, the last few years have seen the CAGR slow down to an 8.93% level - still well ahead of a lot of dividend growth investments.

With all this being said, if I were to try to take my best guess, I would suspect the next quarterly payout would be $0.57 or around a 7.5% increase.

The reason for being somewhat conservative is to leave the new CEO some flexibility. They should leave themselves more room while they are still dealing with unions - though it isn't as much in the news anymore these days - and additionally, with Covid infections on the rise, it could certainly hurt their business.

Perhaps the largest factor that should be considered for being conservative is the fact that China's reopening isn't going as planned. Youth unemployment was so bad in China that it's going to be a figure that they just won't report anymore, as it reached over 21%.

China plays a pivotal role in SBUX's business and growth plans. A weaker China means a slower SBUX. In the latest earnings, they noted that China was a strong contributor to revenue growth as it grew 51% or 60%, excluding currency.

Of course, that was going up against weaker year-over-year figures, but even sequentially, there was some growth.

Turning to China. I am encouraged by our performance in the quarter. I had the opportunity to spend time in the market recently. I can now fully appreciate the extraordinary strength and resilience of the Starbucks brand, which is known as Xingbake locally. Looking at our third quarter results, our China revenue grew 51% from the prior year or up 60% when excluding a 9% impact of foreign currency translation. Additionally, we sequentially grew our revenue 8% from the prior quarter or up 10% when excluding a 2% impact of foreign currency translation, underscoring the robust long-term health of our business. Despite these early days in our recovery journey, stores that opened in fiscal year 2019 or earlier achieved full sales recovery in the routine morning daypart while other dayparts reported sequential monthly improvement.

Quick Breakdown of Last Quarter Results

Overall, the latest Q3 results showed total net revenues up 12% to a record $9.2 billion. Comparable store sales were up 10% globally, with North America showing an increase of 7% and international up 24%. EPS was up 25% year-over-year.

They opened 588 net new stores in Q3 to cross 37,000. So some of the growth came from new stores alone as they expanded into new markets. Their two largest markets, the U.S. and China, had 16,144 and 6,480 locations, respectively. However, aside from just new stores pushing growth, a big contributor was also pricing, where operating margins increased to 17.3% from 15.9%.

While these results were promising, we have to remember that it was off of some easier results internationally when looking year-over-year. Q3 2022 showed sharp declines in each of these segments, making it much easier to overlap.

Q3 International Segment Results (Starbucks)

When looking at the North American results, we actually see that we had a decline in comparable store sales and a change in tickets.

Q3 North America Segment Results (Starbucks)

So what this tells us is that transactions were roughly flat in this quarter, just as they were in the last quarter. However, comparable store sales increased due to the amount consumers were paying on their average ticket. Which comes directly from the price increases rather than seeing a meaningful amount of more traffic into their stores.

At least that was the case in North America; international saw strong traffic increases - but again going off of significantly declining traffic in the prior year. This will be something to continue to watch going forward to see if the new CEO can navigate this uncertain environment.

Conclusion

We've had quite a successful year with writing covered calls on our SBUX position. However, shares have been under pressure, with China looking weaker than expected. Unions remain a thorn in their side, but it hasn't been anything too unmanageable. Covid hospitalizations rising could put pressure on the company as well if things start getting out of control. All that being said, I view SBUX as a core position that is looking cheap these days due to these pressures. As a long-term investor, I will continue to hold shares of SBUX, and it will be interesting to see how the new CEO can navigate these challenges.