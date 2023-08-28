joecicak/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In May, I wrote an article titled Nucor: Between Cyclical Headwinds And Secular Tailwinds. In that article, I discussed the company's secular tailwinds, including the CHIPS Act and its strong performance, in light of economic challenges. I wrote that despite near-term challenges, the company had potential.

Since then, the stock is up 23% in roughly three months.

Unfortunately, I wrote that I prefer to buy NUE on weakness. Weakness hasn't occurred since then, leaving a lot of potential investors on the sidelines.

In this article, I will update my Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) call, as the company seems to be defying gravity.

Year-to-date, NUE shares are up 25.5%, beating all of its major peers. It even beat United States Steel (X), which soared due to takeover expectations.

Data by YCharts

I'm not necessarily making the case that NUE is the best steel stock on the market, as I believe that most steel stocks have qualities that make them perfect for certain strategies/environments, but I am impressed by the resilience of this giant - especially as a long-term play with a favorable risk/reward.

So, let's dive into the details!

The Benefits Of Recycling & Low Emission

One major benefit that I have often neglected - because it wasn't that relevant in the past - is the company's environmental footprint.

Nucor is the largest recycler of any material in North America (according to Nucor). It produces steel from close to 80% recycled content, with some products being 100% recycled.

Nucor Corp.

In a world with finite resources, I am a big believer in recycling.

During the NYSE European Investor Conference in June, the company highlighted some of its benefits.

For example, Nucor has demonstrated that EAF (electric arc furnaces) technology can produce a wide range of steel products, debunking claims that only blast furnaces can create certain grades of steel. This gives the company a huge benefit.

Nucor Corp.

It also introduced the Econiq brand, a net-zero steel product designed to address carbon emissions. By combining their relatively low Scope 1 and 2 emissions (0.44 tons of CO2 per ton of steel) with offsets for residual emissions, Nucor achieves net-zero emissions for the Econiq product.

This approach includes purchasing renewable energy credits and using high-quality offsets to counter any remaining emissions.

What's interesting is that Econiq extends beyond a single product, covering Nucor's diverse range of steel offerings, allowing customers to choose a net-zero option for various steel needs.

Hence, the product has gained traction in industries like automotive, HVAC, and appliances, where sustainability is a priority.

In other words, the company isn't just lowering its emissions (albeit by purchasing renewable energy credits), but it's achieving two related goals:

Many of its customers need to improve their own carbon footprint. By buying renewable steel, they can show their owners/investors/stakeholders that the supply chain has become greener.

By producing top-tier steel, NUE produces products that go very high up the value chain, allowing the company to benefit from better pricing opportunities.

This sets the company apart from certain Chinese producers that dump (often low-quality) steel in other nations.

Especially in an environment of high demand, higher scrap (recycled input materials) prices tend to significantly boost the company's margins.

Nucor Corp.

As one can imagine, the Inflation Reduction Act's provisions have provided Nucor with new opportunities in terms of business growth.

Nucor expects increased demand for cleaner, low-carbon steel products, aligning with the Act's emphasis on sustainability and reduced emissions, which is a pillar of the Biden administration's goals.

Based on what we just discussed, the company's value-adding steel products are perfect for these goals, as the company supports renewal energy production (wind turbines and solar panels), advanced chip manufacturing, and a wide range of other products that require better steel - preferably with a low-carbon footprint.

Nucor Corp.

With that in mind, there's more to it than the political energy transition.

In general, Nucor is doing tremendously well.

Defying Economic Weakness

While it's hard (probably impossible) to define a normal economic environment, we're certainly in a very unusual situation right now.

In the upper part of the chart below, we see the NUE stock price. In the lower part of the same chart, we compare the total sell-off from its all-time high to the ISM Manufacturing Index, one of my favorite leading economic indicators.

TradingView (NUE, ISM Index)

While NUE shares continue to hover close to their all-time highs (almost 200% above pre-pandemic levels), the ISM index has been in contraction (below 50) for nine consecutive months.

Even worse, the trend is down.

Without secular growth benefits like the Inflation Reduction Act, I believe that NUE shares would be 30% to 40% lower.

Having said that, this environment is far from normal, and the strong performance on the stock market is backed by strong financials.

For example, the second quarter was a stellar quarter, with consolidated net earnings of nearly $1.5 billion and a return on equity of 30% over the past year.

Nucor Corp.

The second quarter represents Nucor's ninth consecutive quarter, with net earnings surpassing $1 billion and return on equity exceeding 25%.

Data by YCharts

Prior to the pandemic, the return on equity usually fluctuated between 0% and 20%, with some outliers.

The company believes that these results underscore the successful execution of its strategy, including its diversified portfolio and industry-leading capabilities.

Furthermore, the strong outcomes are attributed to the Nucor team's solid execution and favorable conditions in key steel-consuming markets such as construction, automotive, energy, and industrial equipment. In other words, the tailwinds we discussed in the first part of this article.

Having said that, while the year-on-year performance of the company's core segments is poor - due to tough comparisons in pricing - the quarter-over-quarter performances are strong, boosted by higher margins and solid shipments. I highlighted this in the chart below.

Nucor Corp. (Author Annotations)

Looking at the slide below, we see that each of the three reporting segments saw higher earnings on a sequential basis, with the steel mill segments benefiting from higher realized pricing.

Nucor Corp.

During its earnings call, the company mentioned that strong demand is seen across various industries, including automotive, energy, heavy equipment, bridge construction, data centers, and manufacturing, which are issues related to the aforementioned Inflation Reduction Act and the steep surge in construction (as seen below).

Data by YCharts

Having said that, the outlook isn't bad either, which comes at a time of business expansion.

Outlook & Business Expansion

In the third quarter, the company expects that consolidated earnings will be lower than those in the second quarter (emphasis added).

At the segment level for the third quarter, we expect earnings from steel mills to decrease compared to the second quarter on stable shipments but lower margins as we've seen prices come down for sheet and, to a lesser extent, long products. In our Steel Products segment, we expect performance will continue to moderate from the record-setting earnings of recent quarters due to modestly lower pricing and stable volumes. For the raw materials segment, we expect lower earnings in the third quarter due to margin compression of our DRI and scrap processing operations. - NUE 2Q23 Earnings Call

Nucor Corp.

These comments make sense, as COMEX hot-rolled coil prices (I use this as a benchmark) have come down after a steep rally in the first half of this year.

TradingView (COMEX Hot-Rolled Coil)

On top of that, the company sees strength in non-residential construction, automotive, and energy.

In short, we believe medium and long-term fundamentals of our industry and key demand drivers remain very healthy. This coupled with our strategy to grow our core and expand beyond position Nucor for strength well into the future. - NUE 2Q23 Earnings Call

The company also maintains a very healthy balance sheet. It's one of the few steel companies that enjoys an A- credit rating, backed by a net leverage ratio close to zero.

Nucor Corp.

With this in mind, as we already discussed at the start of this article, NUE is preparing for long-term tailwinds.

The company has a number of expansion projects.

For example, the Nucor Steel Gallatin ramp-up reached full run-rate production in June, with the potential to produce 2.8 million tons per year.

Construction for Nucor Steel West Virginia is set to begin soon, with a focus on its lower carbon footprint.

The Brandenburg team is improving capabilities rather than focusing solely on output, aiming to produce around 300,000 tons and become profitable by the end of the year.

The new rebar micro mill in Lexington, North Carolina, is anticipated to be completed by early 2025, serving construction markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

Valuing steel companies - or any commodity-focused companies - is tough. After all, earnings are driven by steel prices (and volumes).

In May, NUE shares were trading at 3.6x NTM EBITDA (5.3x LTM EBITDA).

Data by YCharts

The current consensus price target is $170, which is 3% above the current price.

We also see that NUE shares are, once again, running into resistance between $160 and $180 (painting with a broad brush).

FINVIZ

Given the bigger picture, I'll continue to stick with a Hold rating.

While I do not disagree with the company's outlook, I believe investors need a rebound in cyclical economic growth expectations before buying NUE close to $170.

If I were looking for NUE exposure, I would look for a steeper drawdown. While this always comes with risks of missing more upside, I do believe we could see a 15% to 20% drop, which would provide a buying opportunity in the next few quarters - unless economic growth bottoms in the next few months.

Longer-term, I remain bullish, as I believe that NUE is one of the most stable and well-positioned steel stocks on the market.

Takeaway

My view on Nucor remains cautiously optimistic as the company benefits from impressive tailwinds driven by both its strong financials and strategic focus on sustainability.

While the stock's recent surge defies cyclical economic weakness, Nucor's ability to weather cyclical headwinds and capitalize on secular tailwinds like the Inflation Reduction Act is impressive.

The company's commitment to recycling and low emissions aligns with changing steel demand, which benefits both demand and margins.

NUE's resilience, innovative products like Econiq, and expanding production capabilities position it well for long-term gains.

However, given the state of economic growth, I stick to a Hold rating, as I believe that NUE is a good buy on weakness.