Hess Corp.: Increased 2023 Guidance Is A Good Sign Of Strength

Aug. 28, 2023 12:19 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)HESM
Summary

  • Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.65, beating expectations, with quarterly revenues of $2,289 million.
  • Exxon Mobil and its partners plan to spend over $12.9 billion to develop their sixth oil offshore Guyana oil project.
  • Full-year 2023 net production guidance has been raised between 385K boepd to 390K boepd.
  • I recommend buying HES between $149 and $147, with possible lower support at $143.95, which is the 50MA, or eventually at $139.75 if oil turns bearish.

Introduction

U.S.-based independent oil and gas producer Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) released its second-quarter 2023 results on July 26, 2023.

Important note: This article updates my February 14, 2023 article. I have followed HES on Seeking Alpha since 2017.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term HES frequently and own a small long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

D
Dollarsandcents
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (3.77K)
According to the HESM filings, Hess has only 4 rigs operating in the Bakken and 25% below the 2019 pre-pandemic levels. In addition, HESM filings show 2025 Hess' Minimum Volume Commitment (MVC) for oil and oil terminaling to be below 2023 levels.
