Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thermo Fisher Scientific: A High-Quality Investment For Double-Digit Returns

Aug. 28, 2023 12:19 PM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)
DJTF Investments profile picture
DJTF Investments
60 Followers

Summary

  • Thermo Fisher excels in diversified life sciences sectors, bolstered by innovative R&D, efficient PPI systems, and economies of scale.
  • Thermo Fisher aims for 7%-9% organic growth, outpacing its 4%-6% growing end markets, through strategic acquisitions, innovation, and diversified revenue streams.
  • Thermo Fisher balances capital between high-ROI reinvestment and shareholder returns, excelling in strategic acquisitions that drive synergistic growth and value.
  • I believe TMO to have a five-year price target of $864.72, offering a 10% CAGR.

Thermo Fisher Scientific office in Whitby, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

I believe Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stock is a buy for investors looking for a high-quality business with the potential for robust returns. The company has a strong presence across diversified life sciences sectors and is

This article was written by

DJTF Investments profile picture
DJTF Investments
60 Followers
I am an accomplished value investor with a proven track record, I focus on uncovering undervalued assets through rigorous fundamental analysis, seeking long-term opportunities where intrinsic value surpasses market price. My strategy prioritizes patience and discipline, ensuring decisions are driven by sustainable business potential rather than short-term market trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.