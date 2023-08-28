Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chevron Is Overvalued By A Substantial Amount (Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 28, 2023 12:30 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)4 Comments
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chevron Corporation's latest earnings indicate that the company is overvalued, making it a poor investment.
  • The Tengizchevroil expansion project is nearing completion and should benefit Chevron, but it is not expected to have a significant impact on the company's overall performance.
  • Chevron's growth in the Permian Basin is expected to slow down in the long term, indicating limited potential for future development.

Chevron Posts Near Record Profits, Exceeding Market Expectations

Mario Tama

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is one of the largest global energy companies, with a market capitalization of more than $300 billion. The company has been supported by rising oil prices, however, we feel that the company is now overvalued with its

31.7K Followers

#1 ranked author by returns: 

https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio


The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.


Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):

Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.


My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

M
Money 29
Today, 1:25 PM
Comments (5.45K)
Keep compounding the dividend on aristocrat CVX.
josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (5.59K)
I’m adding below 160. Almost no net debt and an average earning yield almost 10%. Plus, the CEO said what’s most important is the dividend and the company structures its business around that goal.

When oil was $100+, they made so much profit that they said they’ll have a humongous buyback program. Oil doesn’t have to get back to $100+ for CVX to be a great investment.
D
Delray Al
Today, 12:52 PM
Premium
Comments (47)
Not sure, I understand why you changed your opinion from your July 24th post that indicated a positive outlook while still recommending a Hold. This piece is much different in tone, highly negative. Although not rating the stock as a Sell, or even labeling with a Hold, one gets the impression that it is not worth owning. Nothing in the past month seemed to change that much. You don’t seem to point to dramatic changes. So, why the different attitude toward the stock
A
ATinvestor
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (376)
Are you crazy? Chevron is one of the best-managed companies in the world!

I invite you to short it. You will be sorry!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
