OPAL Fuels: Fantastic RNG Opportunity As Margins Are Improving

Investment Summary

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) is a slightly different way to get exposure to the natural gas industry as they focus mostly on RNG or renewable natural gas, which is used for vehicle fuel primarily for heavy and medium-duty trucks. The company is still quite small and hasn't gotten that much coverage here on Seeking Alpha. Nonetheless, I think the company looks very interesting if the growth estimates for the company come true. Besides the operations of RNG, it also has some exposure to hydrogen fueling by providing construction and development of stations for them.

I think the growth is appealing and possible, too, which leads me to rate the company a buy right now, actually. I think the company will be able to execute on its missions very well, already being the US's second-largest RNG station operator brings them a solid market position from which it can leverage earnings further. In just a couple of years, the p/e would drop to below 3 if the estimates come true. Allocating a smaller position to OPAL and keeping it as a long-term addition I think is advisable right now, which is why I'm rating OPAL a buy.

Well Positioned To Capitalize

I think that OPAL has done a fantastic job at positioning itself and capturing demand. The outlook for RNG I think remains robust and positive as the historical performance shows a clear shift towards this and OPAL is right at the center of benefiting from it, I think.

RNG Chain (Earnings Presentation)

The company has managed to gather up a solid market position and, like I said before, is the second-largest operator of RNG stations in the US. In the RNG chain, OPAL has maintained a leading position as it generates the supplies from landfill emissions, recycling animal waste but also wastewater. The company has become an established owner of landfill gas for electric projects, with a fantastic history of it as well.

Revenue Comparison (Earnings Presentation)

The company right now benefits from a strong pricing environment and I think this will continue to be the case as the EPA, for example, continues to issue incentives for more renewable energy sources. OPAL notes an IRA benefit of $8 for landfill gas and the pricing power too. This is leading to OPAL having quite strong earnings potential and the forecasts for the bottom line in the coming months become more realistic, as by 2026, it's set to post an EPS of $3.51 according to estimates. For me, the priority will be in watching for solid volume growth for the company, as that will be a direct indication of how the market might be for RNG. If volumes sequentially continue to grow, I think we are in for a steady uptrend from here on out, both for earnings and the share price.

Quarterly Result

Looking at the results for the last quarter it showed decent top-line growth of 3% YoY, reaching $55 million for the second quarter to 2023. The reason for the lacking growth is the company's decision to defer some environmental credit sales until after the EPA's set rule was finally completed. The management continues to believe that revenues for the second half of 2023 will greatly pick up, and I quite frankly don’t doubt them on that.

For the full year, the company now expects the Adjusted EBITDA to reach $85 - $95 million, which was the guidance previously set. Seeing the company affirm this brings me comfort that OPAL will be able to continue delivering, despite noting some slight production slowdown because of delays with Emerald and Prince William.

Risks

I think one of the largest risks with OPAL right now comes from competition. The company has a solid market position, but as more companies are opening up their eyes to the possibility of RNG competition, the coming years will only increase in my opinion.

Opal's primary rival in the renewable natural gas arena is Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE). When comparing the two, it becomes evident that Clean Energy Fuels boasts a larger network of stations and operates on a grander scale overall. Notably, it holds the distinction of being the premier renewable natural gas provider under California’s influential Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program. This does appear to position Clean Energy Fuels as a robust competitor, and it's natural for investors to wonder how Opal holds its ground in this dynamic landscape.

Power Plants (Investor Presentation)

Where I think OPAL comes out ahead is the broad expansion it has already made and the fact it has an almost first-move advantage in the industry. Bigger energy companies can enter the market given the sheer capital levels they often have, but OPAL has already established itself in the supply chain, and building a new one can get expensive. This makes it possible for OPAL to also potentially be attractive as a buyout candidate, and hopefully with a large premium, given the growth outlook for the company currently.

Valuation & Wrap Up

OPAL is quite an undercovered stock here on Seeking Alpha, and not for the right reasons, I think. The last report showcased resilience and an ability to grow efficiently and make the most of their dominant position. I think the guidance the company has set is very realistic and with demand for RNG only increasing, OPAL is a buy in my opinion.

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

A p/e of 16 might seem rich for a company in the energy sector, but I think the growth trajectory that OPAL is on makes it justified. By 2026 the p/e is expected to be below 3 leaving a lot of margin of safety for investors. I think a p/e of 6 - 7 is fair, which would mean in 2026 OPAL has a price target of $24 per share on the higher end of that projection. That creates a favorable risk/reward profile and leads to me rating OPAL a buy right now.