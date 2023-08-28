Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Horizon Technology Finance: Venture Debt Faces A Golden Moment

Aug. 28, 2023 12:56 PM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.4K Followers

Summary

  • Horizon is currently paying its common shareholders an 11.1% dividend yield.
  • This is paid out on a monthly distribution schedule and only formed 61% of the BDC's net investment income for its recent second quarter.
  • NAV declined on a per-share basis on the back of what was a dramatic expansion of the BDC's number of outstanding shares.
medical research and pharmaceutical research : robotic pipette device

DavidBGray

Venture debt is having its golden moment as private credit takes center stage on the back of the spring 2023 banking failures, subsequent incoming increases to US banking capital requirements, and a Fed funds rate that currently sits at a 22-year high

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.4K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.