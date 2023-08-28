Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JD.com Targets Double-Digit Return With Strong Balance Sheet And China Recovery

Aug. 28, 2023 12:15 PM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)AMZN, BABA, PDD1 Comment
DJTF Investments profile picture
DJTF Investments
60 Followers

Summary

  • JD.com's commitment to quality appeals to China's growing affluent class.
  • JD.com leverages vertical integration and is aiming to achieve a scaled economy advantage similar to Amazon.
  • JD.com has a fortress balance sheet, with a significant percentage of the market capitalization in cash.
  • JD.com's estimated 5-year price target is $64.01, yielding a 14% CAGR.

Chinese Online Retailer JD.com Goes Public On The Nasdaq Exchange

Andrew Burton

Investment Thesis

I'm of the opinion that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is a buy, given its robust fundamentals and advantageous market positioning. The company's emphasis on high-quality products and exceptional service has made it a preferred choice among China's expanding

This article was written by

DJTF Investments profile picture
DJTF Investments
60 Followers
I am an accomplished value investor with a proven track record, I focus on uncovering undervalued assets through rigorous fundamental analysis, seeking long-term opportunities where intrinsic value surpasses market price. My strategy prioritizes patience and discipline, ensuring decisions are driven by sustainable business potential rather than short-term market trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ToHealthWealthWisdomLongevity profile picture
ToHealthWealthWisdomLongevity
Today, 12:32 PM
Comments (107)
I added this attractively priced, wide moat e-commerce and logistics juggernaut to my portfolio today at its very favorable current valuation.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.