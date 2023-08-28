Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: Sell-Off Is Unwarranted

Aug. 28, 2023 1:03 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)GM, GOOG, GOOGL5 Comments
Poonam A. Arora profile picture
Poonam A. Arora
2.7K Followers

Summary

  • We think the Tesla, Inc. automobile business will generate ~$50 billion in profits by 2030.
  • Tesla is more than simply automobiles. Additional potential strong growth drivers are solar, energy storage, FSD, and Robotaxis.
  • In particular, Megapack sales are poised for significant growth over the next three to five years.
  • We are reiterating our $492/share Price Target and Buy Rating.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

Investment Conclusion

Since Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported 2Q23 financial results, the market value of its stock has declined by ~18%. At one point, TSLA shares were down by ~25%, before recovering somewhat over the prior week. We believe the sell-off is unwarranted. The factors

This article was written by

Poonam A. Arora profile picture
Poonam A. Arora
2.7K Followers
Currently, I work as an investment analyst at Seamist Capital. Previously, since 2006, I was on the sell-side, covering healthcare stocks as research analyst . The banks I have worked for include the Stanford Group, Madison Williams, Roth Capital, and WR Hambrecht. I have passed the FINRA exams for Series 7, 63, 86, and 87. My educational background includes a Bachelors Degree in Finance and Investments and a Masters Degree in Finance. Ranked 104 out of 7,519 bloggers and 589 out of 14,344 total experts on TipRanks with 75% success rate and 35.6% average returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

F
FunInvesting
Today, 1:19 PM
Premium
Comments (4.4K)
Tesla ....ten times the PE of Toyota.
What's wrong with this picture?
It is a head scratcher if you have a logical business mind...
t
tzeshan
Today, 1:23 PM
Comments (236)
@FunInvesting profit margin
Joaquin Grech profile picture
Joaquin Grech
Today, 1:11 PM
Premium
Comments (390)
20 million yearly cars by 2030? That would mean they captured almost all market worldwide and with little to no growth by then.

Also you assume FSD (which has been promised for almost a decade) and that no government would go against it. For instance, in Europe, FSD options on Tesla are disabled. And you cannot create a robotaxi network because of the Taxi unions. Uber had to fight to death and was banned several times until they reached an agreement. But robotaxi would be thousands of employments lost. Try to convince that in a mostly socialist continent.

In short, I love Tesla but I believe your assumptions are overly optimistic.
Poonam A. Arora profile picture
Poonam A. Arora
Today, 1:17 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (283)
@Joaquin Grech 20 million EVs is the production level TSLA has set for 2030.
Joaquin Grech profile picture
Joaquin Grech
Today, 1:28 PM
Premium
Comments (390)
@Poonam A. Arora yeah, because Tesla is known for great and accurate timelines.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.