honglouwawa

Active investment vehicles such as the Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) often provide solid diversification strategies to one's portfolio. However, the cyclical attributes of such vehicles mean frequent rebalancing is required to maintain a portfolio's long-term strategic allocation.

Today's analysis delves into the Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF's medium-term prospects, providing investors with additional information on their decision-making process.

Unfortunately, we have identified a few aspects relating to the exchange-traded fund's ("ETF's") current allocation that we think might present unwanted risks and poor returns.

Herewith are our latest findings on OMFL ETF.

Data by YCharts

The Concept

Let's discuss the Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF's investment thesis to garner a better understanding of the fund's approach.

Sidenote: An illustration of OMFL's thesis is available via a diagram at the end of this section.

The Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF follows a hybrid active/passive strategy, which uses the economy and market sentiment to rotate its portfolio between select investment styles. These styles primarily include small vs. large market capitalization, value vs. growth, momentum vs. contrarian, low volatility vs. high volatility, and quality (quality is typically characterized by high profitability and low CapEx).

At face value, I think the method utilized by OMFL is based on Eugene Fama and Kenneth French's five-factor model. Although the model often yields success, it tends to struggle in volatile economic environments due to the unpredictability of key input variables; as such, the Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF provides us with scope for further assessment.

Thesis Roadmap (Invesco)

Style-Based Analysis

The risk-return attribution of a typical multifactor approach is divided into three components. Firstly, they possess style-based risk, which was discussed earlier. However, the approach also exposes itself to sector risk and security-specific risk.

In my view, OMFL ETF's 379 holdings cancel out security-specific risk as it is broadly diversified. However, OMFL maintains style and sector-based risk. As such, this analysis is constrained accordingly.

I plotted the Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF's sector exposure in the diagram below. A discussion commences beneath.

Author's Work with Data from Invesco

While plotting the data, the first aspect I noted is OMFL ETF's size conviction. The vehicle is betting on small and mid-cap stocks instead of large-cap stocks, which, in my experience, is normal when the economy is in disinflation and assets are undervalued (you're buying the dip on risky assets).

However, the U.S. yield curve is inverted, manufacturing numbers are incredibly soft, and monetary policy is a bit of a mess. Thus, I fear that Invesco's portfolio managers are overlooking a hard landing. Although risky assets are generally mean-reverting (which is why we buy dips), severe tail risk can trump mean-reversion, which could send many of OMFL's smaller market capitalization bets into the abyss (if a hard landing occurs).

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, the Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF has significant exposure to blended styles and value assets. I do not mind this conviction, as I believe blended exposure hedges the ETF's bets while value provides brighter prospects than momentum (at the moment) as a structural shift is occurring within the U.S. economy. Nevertheless, investors should be aware of the fact that value stocks are contrarian bets with extensive cyclical attributes; as such, these assets often add to a portfolio's overall risk.

Sector Risk Attribution

Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF's sector exposure aligns with its style-based exposure. As displayed in the diagram below, the fund has significant exposure to cyclical sectors such as financial services, cyclical consumer goods, industrial goods, technology, basic materials, and energy.

Seeking Alpha

Look, at some stage, we'll need to allocate into cyclical value again as many of the cyclical assets are beaten down. However, I would like to reiterate the risk of a hard landing. In fact, I believe we might be looking at a period of serious disinflation ahead, with a "higher for longer" interest rate environment. Therefore, I believe consumer cyclical, industrial products, basic materials, and energy will face an uphill battle.

I'm not quite sure what to make of the financial sector at this stage (specifically banking). On the one end, there's a risk of persistently high funding rates and minimal investment opportunities as the term premium is still in negative territory; however, an argument can also be made that elevated interest rates and continuous market volatility might lead to high-yield debt opportunities.

St. Louis Fed

In essence, I think OMFL's allocation shows significant conviction, which I do not believe is the way to go in today's economic climate because the economic climate possesses many unique attributes that the market hasn't often experienced.

Income Prospects and Premium

The Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF's annual distribution yield has ranged between 0.02% and 1.54% since 2017. In my opinion, there's nothing glorious here; you'll likely receive an added income, which doesn't hurt; however, the majority of your returns will probably stem from capital gains.

Seeking Alpha

OMFL ETF is trading at a premium, which in isolation doesn't provide much cause for concern, as it is not overwhelmingly wide. However, the ETF has a price-to-book ratio of 7.38 and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, which I would not be comfortable with if I were a value-seeking investor.

Data by YCharts

Final Word

In our view, the Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF follows a proven strategy; however, the ETF's conviction means its drawdowns can often lead to extended downside.

As things stand, we are not in favor of the ETF's asset allocation, nor do we believe the vehicle's income-based prospects are bright. However, there isn't much evidence to suggest the ETF is a hard Sell. As such, we assign a hold rating to the asset and urge investors to consider the risks involved.