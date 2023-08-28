Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OMFL: Questionable Allocation

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF's active approach provides a solid diversification strategy. Nevertheless, its conviction often leads to significant drawdowns.
  • Intuitively, the OMFL ETF's bet on small-cap value makes sense. However, we believe the vehicle's portfolio managers are ignoring the possibility of a hard economic landing.
  • We think the OMFL ETF's value and blended exposure is a clever move. However, its cyclical sector exposure is a risky bet in today's economic environment.
  • Much of this ETF's returns derive from capital gains, with dividends playing a nearly negligible role.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Finance background

honglouwawa

Active investment vehicles such as the Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) often provide solid diversification strategies to one's portfolio. However, the cyclical attributes of such vehicles mean frequent rebalancing is required to maintain a portfolio's long-term

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.21K Followers

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.