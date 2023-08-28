AMC: Could This Finally Be The Bottom? A Contrarian's View
Summary
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. recently achieved its best admissions-revenue week in the company's 103-year history.
- Despite the summer box office success, investor sentiment is still overwhelmingly negative due to AMC's recent equity dilution and high debt.
- While the near-term negative outlook might be justified now, Wall Street may be underestimating the willingness of consumers to still go to theaters.
- The ongoing strike in Hollywood could significantly impact this thesis.
- I am cautiously neutral on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. stock.
Since reopening in early 2021, it's been an uphill battle for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to get back to profitability. Despite industry trends having looked out of favor for years now, AMC recently set a record for admissions revenue earned in a single week in the company's 103-year history. Multiple summer box office hits including Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Sound of Freedom all contributed to AMC's surprise record-setting week.
In my view, this data shows the consumer's willingness to forgo streaming at home and make the trip to movie theaters under the right circumstances. If Hollywood can continue to put out original content (once or if the ongoing strike is resolved) that gets people excited, AMC will continue to significantly benefit. We know markets are not always rational when it comes to a company's fundamentals, and AMC is no exception. Momentum can play a huge role, especially given how beaten down AMC's stock is YTD. If management can generate enough confidence from institutional investors after this summer's success to garner financing for day-to-day operations and avoid bankruptcy, watch out. AMC's sentiment has a history of changing quickly, which can lead to massive changes in its share price.
However, as things stand today, AMC has a significant balance sheet problem that might not buy them enough time for Hollywood to produce new content (not remakes or sequels!). Bankruptcy is still the most likely outcome in my view unless significant changes occur in the next few years.
AMC's Financial Struggles
The company has been able to navigate significant financial challenges so far to avoid bankruptcy, but unfortunately to the detriment of shareholders through debt issuance and equity dilution to raise cash. AMC's share price has declined by more than 90% since its reopening in 2021 and is down 75% over the last three years. The onslaught of headwinds was amplified this summer with significant equity dilution through the recent conversion of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC Preferred Equity Units (APE) shares to AMC common stock.
AMC vs. SPXTR 3-Year Return
Now that the dust has settled, investors are left wondering what's next for AMC's future. Here are the key facts investors need to know about AMC post-reverse split and APE conversion (All data sourced from Seeking Alpha as of June 30, 2023):
- Total Enterprise Value: $11 billion
- Total Shares Outstanding: 158.4 million shares
- Market Capitalization (@ $12/share): $1.9 billion
- Total Debt (including operating leases): $9.5 billion
- Total Cash & Equivalents: $435 million
- Trailing 12-Month Financials:
- Revenue: $4.3 billion
- EBITDA: $163 million (3.8% of revenue)
- Net Income: -$742 million (-17.3% of revenue)
- Net change in cash: -$530 million
- 2024 Financial Estimates:
- Revenue: $4.8 billion (+4% YoY increase)
- Net Income: -$375 million.
The financials are simply not great for AMC. Although revenue is still expected to grow, it's too low to generate meaningful cash flow to pay down its debt fast enough. These underwhelming expectations have put a ton of downward pressure on AMC's share price, and as things stand today, it's hard to argue. AMC needs a major catalyst to give investors comfort in knowing this debt can be managed for the next few years.
Wall Street Might Be Underestimating Consumer Trends
This summer revealed something that went against the ongoing narrative of consumers forgoing movie theaters for at-home streaming. We all know how many box office hits there were this year and in my opinion, it's clear that consumers at least have a willingness to go to movie theaters under the right circumstances. In other words, theaters need to show fresh, original content to get people motivated. The proof of this is in the financials. Last month, AMC set a record for revenue earned in a single week. In an exciting turn of events, consumers flocked back to theaters this summer for "Barbenheimer," the primary driver of the company's record weekly revenue, which occurred from July 21 through July 27. But it didn't stop there. The momentum continued into the following weekend from July 27-30 with other hit releases including Haunted Mansion, the new Mission Impossible film, and Sound of Freedom, which gave AMC its third-busiest weekend globally since theatres reopened from their pandemic closures in 2020. Admissions revenue was considerably more than double the admissions revenue for the same weekend last year. This potential industry shift could supercharge renewed expectations around AMC's future. July was a great month for the industry.
As analysts, we could spend hours analyzing AMC's three key financial statements, 10-Q's, investor presentations, etc. which many SA authors have already done, myself included. In a perfectly rational market, AMC would likely be heading towards bankruptcy within the next five years due to its upcoming long-term debt maturities being well above its cash flow expectations. In the same perfectly rational market, companies such as Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) would not trade at a triple-digit P/E ratio, which is well above the S&P 500 historical average.
The point is that markets are not always rational. Sometimes investors are willing to pay significant premiums to a company's intrinsic value because they see future growth potential. Although AMC simply just not generate enough cash flow to pay down its boatload of long-term debt today, that doesn't mean things can't change in the future. If the next few quarters reveal improved EBITDA margins as a result of this summer box office success along with a more optimistic outlook (assuming Hollywood can produce more original content), investors may reevaluate AMC's future potential. In this scenario, AMC would potentially be able to garner new financing to sustain its operations if investors have enough confidence.
Risks & Conclusion
I cannot in good conscience say AMC is a buy right now due to its significant near-term financial challenges. However, I do believe AMC's stock has been beaten down to a point where shorts might be getting greedy with expectations that the company will go bankrupt, which would likely deem the common stock worthless. The sentiment on Seeking Alpha and Wall Street is overwhelmingly negative right now, which is fair in most regards.
Fundamentally, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is struggling right now, there's no question. However, we all know the momentum AMC can garner at any sign of positive news that crosses the tape. Given the significant decline over the last few months, it might be risky considering a "strong sell." Investors should keep a close eye on AMC Q3 earnings and management's comments around 2024/2025 to see how optimistic they are after this surprisingly great summer box office.
