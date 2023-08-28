Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMC: Could This Finally Be The Bottom? A Contrarian's View

Reality Check Research
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. recently achieved its best admissions-revenue week in the company's 103-year history.
  • Despite the summer box office success, investor sentiment is still overwhelmingly negative due to AMC's recent equity dilution and high debt.
  • While the near-term negative outlook might be justified now, Wall Street may be underestimating the willingness of consumers to still go to theaters.
  • The ongoing strike in Hollywood could significantly impact this thesis.
  • I am cautiously neutral on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. stock.

Since reopening in early 2021, it's been an uphill battle for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to get back to profitability. Despite industry trends having looked out of favor for years now, AMC recently set

This article was written by

Reality Check Research
Trader with 10 years of experience focused on U.S. equities. My goal is to help people discover new investment opportunities (both long and short) using a fundamentals-based approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

WYCO Researcher
I already have my SA article written titled "AMC Ch.11 Reorganization Plan, Wipes Out Shareholders"
Cirrus1
If I read this correctly, you are "cautiously neutral" (whatever that means) and expecting an irrational event to save AMC from bankruptcy.
trentbridge
Interesting argument. I don't see a need for BK unless the management wants to give up its role. If the AMC business generates $4.8 billion then it has a golden opportunity to make it profitable.
How you achieve that is their responsibility.
"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" must now be generating much more income for movie theaters as the percentage going to the studio declines after a few weeks.
Jamie Samans
Are the shorts wrong to expect bankruptcy? As you said, AMC recently brought in its highest revenue EVER--and it managed to break even. Any less, and it goes back to losing money. Maybe they'll manage, but I'm not confident. The retail crowd saved AMC from immediate collapse only to prevent its management team from actually saving it. I think it's too late now.

(Full disclosure: as anyone familiar with me knows, I'm long CNK and believe AMC's bizarre market performance is holding Cinemark back, so I *hope* for any outcome that gets AMC out of the way, not as a theatrical competitor but as a relevant sector stock. I'm not "impartial." But I've never seen a compelling argument for how AMC, which was already losing money in 2019, ends up making money now, with far more debt than it had then.)
