XFLT: DRIP At A Discount To Stream Your Income Into A River Of Cash

Damon Judd
Summary

  • XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its distribution by 16% and now offers a high yield of 15% annually.
  • The closed-end fund's dividend reinvestment plan, or DRIP, allows for reinvesting dividends at a discount to the market price, further increasing total returns.
  • XFLT's asset mix includes senior secured loans, CLO equity, and CLO debt, with a focus on generating attractive total returns and income.

Water flowing from Lai da Marmorera Reservoir

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I am a water guy. I grew up on the ocean, I learned to swim at an early age and later learned to surf and ski (on frozen water). I was born under the sign of

This article was written by

Damon Judd
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XFLT, ECC, OXLC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

j
jpsnakes
Today, 3:01 PM
Premium
Comments (201)
I considered ECC and OXLC last month but decided to go with XFLT. As you mentioned, I like the flexibility the managers seem to have with this fund. Will now wait for price drops to add and build to a full position.
welcometothemachine profile picture
welcometothemachine
Today, 2:44 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (316)
Nice update, thanks!
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 2:26 PM
Premium
Comments (10.65K)
Thank you for the update. Will have to see if the buy out affects $XFLT any.

Meanwhile, long:$XFLT, $ECC, $OXLC. Occasionally adding by DRIPS or purchases.
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 2:21 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.06K)
Thank you for a good article.
d
dbm_stuff
Today, 2:07 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (877)
I love XLFT. I get almost $1K/mon in dividends and with buying at 5% discount of market price, i'm getting an extra 130 shares every month.
