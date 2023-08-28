Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Markets Rally, Posting First Weekly Gain In A Month

Aug. 28, 2023 2:29 PM ETVTI, VEA, EMLC, JNK, IHY, VWO, WIP, PICB, BND, TIP, VNQ, BWX, GCC, VNQI
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.09K Followers

Summary

  • After three straight weekly declines, the Global Market Index (GMI) rebounded for the trading week through Friday, Aug. 25.
  • US stocks (VTI) remain the clear leader with a 15.2% gain. US bonds (BND), on the other hand, are struggling to hold on to a weak 0.7% advance in 2023.
  • For the first time, Fed funds futures are pricing in a slight bias in favor of a 25-basis-points increase for the Nov. 1 policy meeting.

Stockmarket and investment theme background with City skyscraper

Nikada

After three straight weekly declines, the Global Market Index (GMI) rebounded for the trading week through Friday, Aug. 25. This unmanaged benchmark holds all the major asset classes (except cash) in market value weights via ETFs and represents a

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.09K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.