No-Mad

Thesis

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is currently at risk of running out of cash in Q4 2024 due to its high cash burn, despite raising $87 million recently. The fuel cell maker has recorded negative gross margins for six consecutive quarters now, if we exclude the one-time upside it realized in Q1 2023. The company also has a history of diluting its shareholders to raise capital, which is why it is looking to double its authorized shares in the next shareholders' meeting, a suggestion that was already rejected by shareholders in the last meeting in May. FuelCell is an extremely volatile stock with a long history of diluting its shareholders, which is why I’m giving it a sell rating.

FuelCell Overview

FuelCell’s main business is manufacturing and selling hydrogen fuel cells that provide electricity and produce hydrogen. While it is offering its services in Europe and plans to expand to Japan, its main markets are the United States and South Korea. It can also go through an entire quarter without realizing any revenue from its product segment, which can make its gross profit dip into the negatives.

The company has an extremely volatile revenue profile, especially with its product and service revenues. If a quarter where it doesn’t make any fuel cell sales or module exchanges happens, its total revenue can plummet by as much as 65%. While that didn’t happen for the last four quarters, it happened in Q2 2022, which is the main reason for the high growth it achieved in Q2 2023. Looking at the chart, we can see that FuelCell not making any module sales or exchanges isn’t a rare occurrence since it happened three times over the last nine quarters.

Revenue Source Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Product $18 $24 $9 - Service $9 -$1 $14 $26 Generation $11 $9 $10 $8 Advanced Technologies $5 $8 $5 $4 Total $43 $39 $37 $38 Click to enlarge

FuelCell expects to finish three projects by the end of the year, including the Toyota (TM) Port of Long Beach project that was supposed to be finished in Q2 of last year. This project should give FuelCell’s generation revenue a much-needed boost since it has the lowest gross margin across all its revenue sources.

Furthermore, it recently signed a long-term service agreement with Noeul Green Energy to replace the 16 modules it has and operate the power plant over the next 14 years. Additionally, it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Gyeonggi Green Energy to supply it with replacement modules and then enter into a long-term service agreement to maintain these replacements.

FuelCell Financials

At the end of Q2 2023, FuelCell had $326 million in liquidity and had burned through $136 million in the first half of FY 2023. While the fuel cell manufacturer successfully raised $87 million in May, 46 million of which are unrestricted, it is still at risk of running out of cash around Q4 2024 if it maintains its current cash burn rate.

Q2 2023 earnings

FuelCell’s cash position is the reason it is conducting a special meeting in October to double its authorized shares from 500 million to 1 billion to raise further capital after the proposal was rejected earlier this year in the stockholders' meeting. The company is following Nikola’s (NKLA) footsteps and has waited for the amendments to Delaware's General Corporation Law to require only majority votes to increase authorized shares before conducting the meeting. Doubling its shares will allow it to raise more than $300 million by diluting its shareholders at the current share price, which makes it a risky investment, especially since it has a long history of diluting its shareholders to raise capital.

Earnings Report

The reason why FuelCell hasn't issued many shares in the last twelve months, as the majority of the remaining authorized shares being tied to equity awards and options.

Q2 2023 earnings

Moving on to revenues, FuelCell realized $38 million in revenue, which is a 137% increase YoY. The increase is mainly driven by its service revenue increasing by almost 1000% due to completing new module exchanges at the plant owned by Korea Southern Power Company. That said, the fuel cell maker didn’t realize any product revenue due to the lack of module sales and also suffered from a decline in its generation and advanced technologies revenues of 7% and 21% respectively. FuelCell also doesn’t expect new module exchanges for the rest of the year, which means that it will realize lower YoY revenue in Q3 since it had both module exchanges and sales.

Q2 2023 earnings

Despite the rise in revenue, FuelCell still managed to post a gross loss of $6 million. This is due to the $17 million generation cost of revenue, which accounts for 38% of its overall cost of revenue despite only making up 22% of its total revenue. While management attributed $4.5 million of the generation cost of revenue to the Toyota project, it would still come to around 32% of the total revenue cost even if we excluded the project's costs.

Revenue (millions) % of total revenue Cost of Revenue (millions) % of total cost of revenue Product - 0% $3.5 8% Service $26.2 68% $20 45% Generation $8.4 22% $17 38% Advanced Technologies $3.7 10% $3.7 8% Click to enlarge

Upside Risks

FCEL is currently highly shorted with short interest at around 20% as well as 25% of its float on loan. Since FCEL is trading near its 52-week low, it may see a rebound which could trigger a short squeeze.

Ortex

Moreover, the new partnerships in South Korea may solidify its position in the market and could see its product revenue increase as it increases its module sales.

Conclusion

While FuelCell is achieving steady growth in South Korea, its performance is still far from convincing. The company still suffers from negative gross margins, and its revenue is volatile, which makes it extremely hard to project future revenue growth. Furthermore, it has a history of diluting its shareholders to raise capital, a move that will probably happen after the next special shareholders meeting to double its authorized shares. The company also has a history of missing deadlines, since it already missed the July 8 deadline for the Toyota project and was at risk of Toyota walking away from the project if it wanted. Due to its volatility and unpredictability, I’m giving FuelCell a sell rating.