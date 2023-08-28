Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Appen Limited (APPEF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 28, 2023 1:52 PM ETAppen Limited (APPEF), APXYY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.23K Followers

Appen Limited (OTCPK:APPEF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 27, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Armughan Ahmad - CEO & President

Justin Miles - Deputy CFO

Conference Call Participants

Wei Sim - Jefferies

Siraj Ahmed - Citigroup

Josh Kannourakis - Barrenjoey

Ross Barrows - Wilsons Advisory

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Appen Limited FY '23 Half Year Results. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Armughan Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer and President. Please go ahead.

Armughan Ahmad

Thank you very much, Melanie, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Appen's first half FY '23 results presentation. Today, I'm here with Justin Miles, our Deputy Chief Financial Officer, who will present the financials. I'm also joined by Rosalie Duff, our Head of Investor Relations.

Turning to the agenda on Slide 3, please. There are two main sections in our presentation today. Justin will present our first half financial performance. After Justin, I will provide an update on our turnaround and outlook for FY '23. We will then go into a Q&A session.

Before I hand over to Justin, I want to provide some brief introduction comments, please. We are in an exciting time for artificial intelligence, and Appen continues to play an important role in our industry. Our data and services power the world's leading AI models, and we are seeing growing demand in generative AI. However, our results are far from satisfactory. They reflect the ongoing global macroeconomic pressures and continued slowdown in tech spending, particularly amongst our largest customers.

We remain laser focused on resetting the business. This includes instilling operational rigor across the business, releasing new generative AI-focused products, refreshing our go-to-market and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.