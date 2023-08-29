Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3M: A Dividend Cut Of 20% To 50% Might Be Imminent

Aug. 29, 2023
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The historical data is clear. Dividend growers are the easiest way to grow your wealth, while dividend cutters are terrible long-term investments.
  • 3M Company now offers the highest yield in recorded history, but the latest legal bombshell might be what forces a 20% to 50% dividend cut.
  • Given the $18 billion in legal settlement costs (S&P thinks it will be much more), I believe 3M can no longer sustain its current dividend.
  • This article shows you the easy-to-understand math of why 3M will be $1 billion short in covering its current dividend in 2024 and 2025.
  • The day the board agrees to the ear-plug settlement is the perfect time to cut the dividend by 30% (to make it sustainable) or even 40% or 50% to minimize the need to have to cut it again if anything else goes wrong.
  • If 3M does cut its dividend, there would be little reason to believe it can match the S&P's long-term returns, much less that of superior dividend ETFs like VIG or SCHD. I estimate 3M's dividend cut risk has soared from 1% to 16% in recent weeks, and if they cut, it becomes a sell.
computer security

lucadp

I love pointing out Buffett-like "fat pitch" opportunities.

Wait for a fat pitch and then swing for the fences." - Warren Buffett.

A "fat pitch" is a rare opportunity when the investing stars align. Remember Buffett's famous "Be fearful when others are

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
106.45K Followers

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

l
lklein
Today, 7:36 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (118)
They will hide any dividend cut in the medical unit spin-off.
Duran75 profile picture
Duran75
Today, 7:14 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12)
Around 2-3 years back I saw a message from this author saying “I told my father to pick MMM, because it is first time in many years yielding 3.5%”. Now he says to hold, just after they fixed their legal issue. What has changed ?
Investing for Freedom profile picture
Investing for Freedom
Today, 7:17 AM
Comments (3.49K)
@Duran75 the stock price…
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 7:12 AM
Comments (4.7K)
Another perfect example that dividends and growth are not guaranteed
MMM,T,KMI all were considered widow/Orphan stocks
