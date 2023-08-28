BING-JHEN HONG

In our previous analysis, we highlighted that TSMC (NYSE:TSM) and ASE (ASX) hold competitive advantages globally in the semiconductor industry, driven by their roles in the foundry and OSAT markets. We believe their collaboration brings benefits like improved transmission speed, lower error rates, and revenue synergies from integrated supply chains. Furthermore, we saw that TSMC's strong entry into the OSAT market, particularly in advanced packaging, has positioned it as a significant player, competing directly with ASE in segments such as 2.5D/3D and FO packaging.

In this analysis of TSMC, we revisit the company post its Q2 2023 earnings release. While we initially projected a 5% growth for 2023, the company's actual revenue growth was -8.6% in H1, prompting us to investigate the causes of this underperformance. Our analysis delves into factors like historical wafer pricing and shipment growth, considering global economic trends and key markets such as PCs, smartphones, and servers. Furthermore, we assess the performance of leading chipmakers to contextualize TSMC's situation. Moreover, we examined TSMC's AI prospects, as indicated by its management, to determine its readiness to seize growth opportunities and updated our revenue growth projections based on its end markets. Finally, we valued the company with a DCF valuation.

Revenue Growth Affected by Lower Shipments

TSMC Revenue Q1 2023 Q2 2023 H1 2022 H1 2023 Wafer Shipments ('000s 12-inch equivalents) 3,227 2,916 Growth % (YoY) -14.6% -23.2% Wafer Pricing ($) 5,159 5,292 Growth % (YoY) 13.7% 11.9% Wafer Revenue ($ bln) 15.25 13.96 32.51 29.21 Growth % (YoY) -4.0% -16.1% -10.2% Estimated OSAT Revenue 1.40 1.47 2.60 2.87 Growth % (YoY) 10.6% Total Revenue 16.6 15.4 35.10 32.08 Growth % (YoY) -2.9% -14.1% -8.6% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above, TSMC had a decrease in total revenue during Q1 2023 and continued into Q2 2023. When comparing H1 2022 and H1 2023, revenue decreased from $35.1 bln to $32.08 bln which is a growth rate of -8.6%. Furthermore, we estimated TSMC's OSAT revenue based on its 2022 OSAT revenue share of total revenue and the advanced packaging market forecast CAGR of 10.6% by Yole Development as discussed in our previous analysis. Therefore, we calculated TSMC’s wafer revenue declined by 10.2% in H1 2023 YoY.

Breaking down its wafer revenue based on shipments, a significant drop was observed in Q1 2023, with shipments decreasing to 3,227 and a further decline was seen in Q2 2023 reaching 2,916. This translated to YoY growth rates of -14.6% for Q1 2023 and -23.2% for Q2 2023. In contrast, TSMC's wafer pricing exhibited a consistent upward trajectory. Starting at $4,538 in Q1 2022, it rose to $4,728 in Q2 2022 and further increased to $5,159 in Q1 2023 and $5,292 in Q2 2023. This corresponded to YoY growth rates of 13.7% in Q1 2023 and 11.9% in Q2 2023.

Overall, TSMC's revenue slowdown in 2023 was primarily due to a decline in wafer shipments, rather than the previously projected flattish pricing. According to Tom’s Hardware, several companies including AMD (AMD), Intel (INTC), and Nvidia (NVDA) slashed their chip orders with TSMC due to a downturn in the semiconductor industry. This led to a significant decline in TSMC's utilization rate in early 2023. Apple (AAPL), the largest customer for TSMC, also reduced its orders but still retained all next-gen chip capacity according to Apple Insider.

Overall, we identified that TSMC’s performance had been affected by poor wafer revenue performance which was dragged down by negative shipments growth as customers were reported to cut orders with TSMC. Furthermore, we examine below whether TSMC’s performance had been affected by the poor market environment.

Impacted by Weak Market Environment

According to management in its earnings briefing, the company highlighted that

... business in the second quarter was impacted by the overall global economic conditions, which dampened the end market demand and customers' ongoing inventory adjustment.

This was similarly explained in its previous Q1 earnings briefing that the company’s performance was affected...

... due to weakening macroeconomic conditions and softening end market demand fabless semiconductor inventory continued to increase in the fourth quarter and exited 2022 at a much higher level.

Global Economy ('GDP')

Source Initial Current Revised IMF 2.9% (January) 3% PWC 1.6% (March) 2.5% EY 1.4% (January) 2.6% World Bank 1.7% (January) 2.1% Click to enlarge

Source: IMF, PwC, EY, World Bank, Khaveen Investments

In January 2023, the IMF projected the global economy to grow by 2.9%. However, IMF revised projections show a 3% growth rate for global GDP in 2023. Furthermore, PwC initially projected a growth rate of 1.6% in March but has now revised it to 2.5%. Similarly, EY's initial projection in January was 1.4%, but it has now updated its forecast to a 2.6% growth rate. The World Bank, which initially projected a 1.7% growth rate in January, has revised its projection to a 2.1% growth rate for the global economy in 2023. These revised projections from various sources, including IMF, PwC, EY, and the World Bank, indicate a more positive outlook for the global economy this year with an average growth of 2.55% compared to the start of the year of 1.9%.

End Markets

End Markets ('mln') H1 2022 H1 2023 Growth % Smartphone Shipments 600.1 533.9 -11.00% PC Shipments 151.7 118.5 -21.90% Server Shipments* 14.24 11.2 -21.37% Automotive Unit Sales* 58.15 57.95 -0.34% Click to enlarge

*Annualized

Source: IDC, Omdia, VDA, Khaveen Investments

Smartphone

According to the IDC, in H1 2023, the smartphone market experienced a significant decline in shipments with an 11.0% negative growth rate compared to H1 2022. According to Counterpoint Research, US smartphone inventory levels increased past the average 4 to 6 weeks range in the past year to almost 8 weeks for Android which we believe indicates the deterioration of demand in the market.

According to the IDC, the market declined as the market was faced with “soft demand, inflation, macroeconomic uncertainties, and excess inventory”. As we discussed above, we believe global economic growth is not the main factor for the smartphone market decline despite global GDP projections at an average of 2.9%, lower compared to 3.3% in 2022 but revised upwards from an average of 1.9% at the start of the year.

Additionally, inflation had gradually declined throughout 2022 with US inflation down from 6.4% in January 2023 to 3% in June thus we do not believe inflation is the main reason.

According to Canalys, consumer demand was affected by the low-end segment as consumer confidence remained weak. We previously highlighted in our analysis of Apple of the low-end smartphone in China, the largest market in the world, declined more than the premium market segment in 2022 through Q2 2023. Based on Ipsos, the global consumer confidence index remained weak in Q1 2023 at 45.6 compared to 47.2, a decline of 4% in the same period last year. Additionally, the personal savings rate in the US increased significantly in Q2 2023 at 4.4% compared to 3.2% last year which we believe reflects consumers becoming more cautious.

Additionally, according to Counterpoint Research, the smartphone replacement cycle had reached a record in 2022 of 3.6 years as smartphone users hold on to their phones longer compared to 2.3 years in 2013 due to subsidization and a lack of major innovative upgrades according to Strategy Analytics. Moreover, global smartphone penetration had reached the highest in 2022 at 68% but only grew from 65% in 2016 which we believe indicates maturing adoption rates.

However, we believe the smartphone market could recover through H2 2023. While inventory levels remained higher compared to last year, they had started to decline since the start of the year which indicates an improving outlook. Moreover, global consumer confidence had been steadily rising from March to July 2023. In the US, the difference between wage growth and inflation continued to widen throughout 2023 from 0.1% to 2.6% in June 2023 which we expect could support the recovery in consumer confidence. Based on IDC, the smartphone market is projected to decline at a full-year growth rate of -3.2%, implying a positive growth of 4.6% for H2 2023. However, this is still lower than its initial projection of a 2.8% growth rate for 2023.

PC

In H1 2023, the PC market experienced a significant decline with a negative growth rate of -21.9%. This sharp contraction in the PC market was a continuation of the trend seen in H2 2022 when the market also faced a decline of -16.1%. According to Atreides Management, PC inventory had surged to the highest since pre-pandemic in 2019 with existing inventory 29% higher during the start of the year.

Based on the IDC, the reason for the poor performance in Q2 had been attributed to “macroeconomic headwinds” and “weak demand from both the consumer and commercial sectors”. However, we believe macroeconomic headwinds are not the factor for the market decline as global GDP growth had been revised upwards indicating a stronger economic outlook.

In our previous forecast, we believed that the PC market had cumulative excess shipments of 77.1 mln in 2021 based on the difference between the actual PC market shipments and our long-term forecast model based on internet penetration growth as consumers brought forward their purchases during the pandemic period. As such, we assumed the PC market to decline by absorbing the excess shipments. Compared to our 2023 projections, we calculated the actual H1 2023 reduced our excess shipments number by 38.5 mln compared to our projection of 26.8 mln (prorated from annual of 53.5 mln), thus a difference of 11.7 mln. This highlights that the market absorbed more excess shipments than our forecast which we believe could be due to the weak consumer confidence as highlighted above.

However, according to Canalys, the market “is showing early signs of a bounce back” as Q2 recorded positive QoQ growth of 8.3% and inventory levels at channel retail partners had decreased based on a survey where 13% of respondents having over 9 weeks of inventory in June 2023 compared to 18% in January 2023. Moreover, 41% of respondents had less than 1 week of inventory compared to 33% in January 2023.

We believe the higher decline in excess shipments supports our assumption for the excess shipments to be eliminated this year in our forecast model. We expect a better outlook for H2 2023 at a prorated growth of -1.9% compared to H1 growth of -21.9% and we maintain our forecast of -11.7% for the full year.

Server

According to AROGED...

Omdia estimates that 2.8 million servers were sold in Q1 2023, well below the forecast of 3.2 million. As noted by Omdia, the decline in server shipments from Q4 2022 to Q1 2023 was the largest on record.

In comparison, 14.24 mln servers were shipped in 2022. We prorated Omdia’s Q1 2023 server shipments of 2.8 mln which is 11.2 mln for 2023, representing a growth of -21%. According to Omdia, servers with GPUs for AI workloads are preferred compared to traditional servers.

However, these AI servers...

... can cost half a million US dollars, which is equivalent to the cost of 50-60 general purpose servers.

As a result,

... to mitigate the impact of the significant costs associated with investing in AI infrastructure, CSPs and companies are forced to defer upgrades to existing servers.

Furthermore, the average life of a traditional server has increased from between 3 to 4 years to 6 years for Tier 1 companies and up to 10 years for Tier 2 companies. Moreover, according to TrendForce, AI servers only account for below 10% of the market. Thus, we believe the increasing server life is negative for the server market sales with a longer replacement cycle.

However, we expect more AI spending by cloud service providers such as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) as these companies pursue more AI developments to incorporate new features and increase the competitiveness of their product offerings. According to TrendForce, the server market is projected to decline by 5.94% in 2023, implying a growth rate of around 9.5% in H2 2023.

Automotive

According to VDA, the global automotive unit sales were 14.5 mln units in Q1 2023. Based on an annualized figure, we calculated the total car sales at 57.95 mln in 2023 which would represent a growth rate of -0.34% for the year. Similar to the PC and smartphone market, the automotive market inventory levels had surged which indicates weakened demand. According to Cox Automotive, automotive inventory in the US reached almost 2 mln which “equates to a 53-day supply” and is 75% higher compared to the same period a year ago. We believe the inventory levels in June 2023 of nearly 2 mln vehicles which is higher compared to 1.96 mln in May indicate the situation has not improved and we are cautious about the growth outlook for the rest of the year.

Semiconductor Market

Global Semicon Sales ($ bln) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 H1 2022 H1 2023 Global Semicon Sales 470.33 413.04 435.95 543.13 584.13 304.94 243.01 Growth % (YoY) -12.2% 5.5% 24.6% 7.5% -20.3% Click to enlarge

Source: SIA, Statista, Khaveen Investments

In H1 2023, the global semiconductor market experienced a significant decline in sales with a negative growth rate of -20.3% compared to the same period in the previous year. This downturn in the first half of 2023 comes after a notable growth rate of 24.6% in 2021 and 7.5% in 2022.

Chipmakers

Top Chipmakers Revenue ($ mln) Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 H1 2022 H1 2023 Growth % Intel 18,353 15,321 11,715 12,949 33,674 24,664 -26.8% SK Hynix 9,410 10,692 3,973 5,704 20,102 9,677 -51.9% Micron (MU) 7,786 8,642 3,693 3,752 16,428 7,445 -54.7% Qualcomm (QCOM) 11,164 10,936 9,463 9,275 22,100 18,738 -15.2% Nvidia 8,288 6,704 6,051 7,192 14,992 13,243 -11.7% Broadcom Semiconductors (AVGO) 5,873 6,229 7,107 6,808 12,102 13,915 15.0% Texas Instruments (TXN) 4,905 5,212 4,379 4,531 10,117 8,910 -11.9% Advanced Micro Devices 5,887 6,550 5,599 5,353 12,437 10,952 -11.9% NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) 3,136 3,312 3,121 3,299 6,448 6,420 -0.4% Analog Devices (ADI) 2,972 3,110 3,263 3,100 6,082 6,363 4.6% Average -16.5% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

In H1 2023, the top chipmakers experienced a significant decline in revenue with an average growth rate of -16.5% compared to H1 2022. The semiconductor market faced various challenges during this period, leading to negative growth rates for most major players. Notably, SK Hynix and Micron faced a substantial decline in revenue, with -51.9% and -54.7% growth rates respectively. Intel, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Broadcom Semicon, Texas Instruments, and Advanced Micro Devices also saw declines in revenue, with growth rates ranging from -26.8% to -11.9%. Only a few companies, such as NXP Semiconductors and Analog Devices, showed relatively modest growth rates of -0.4% and 4.6% respectively. Thus, we believe this affected TSMC with 5 of the top chipmakers being TSMC’s customers and only Broadcom out of the 5 companies had positive growth.

Market Share

TrendForce, Khaveen Investments

In Q1 2023, TSMC continued to strengthen its dominance in the foundry market with a significant market share of 61.3%. On the other hand, Samsung's (OTCPK:SSNLF) market share declined to 12.6% in Q1 2023, compared to 16.7% in Q1 2022, indicating some challenges in maintaining its position. GlobalFoundries, UMC, and SMIC also held relatively stable market shares during this period. Overall, TSMC's market share remained robust in Q1 2023, solidifying its position as a dominant player in the foundry market despite the market weakness.

Overall, we believe TSMC’s underwhelming performance in H1 2023 could be attributed to the wider semicon market downturn despite the more resilient global economic growth forecast in 2023. Furthermore, we examined below management’s claims and optimism surrounding AI growth and analyzed why it did not offset TSMC’s weak performance in H1 2023.

AI Demand Did Not Offset Market Weakness

Based on its latest earnings briefing, management highlighted that the company is optimistic about its AI growth outlook at stated that “server AI processors” accounted for 6% of TSMC’s revenue but guided a long-term CAGR of 50% in the next 5 years, which is in line with our Nvidia total revenue bull case projection previously.

The recent increase in AI-related demand is directionally positive for TSMC. Generative AI requires higher computing power and interconnect bandwidth, which drive increasing semiconductor content. With using CPUs, GPUs or AI accelerator and related ASIC for AI and machine learning, the commonality is that it requires use of leading-edge technology and a strong foundry design ecosystem. These are all TSMC's strengths. Today, server AI processor demand, which we define as CPUs, GPUs and AI accelerators that are performing training and influence [ph] functions accounts for approximately 6% of TSMC's total revenue. We forecasted this to grow at close to 50% CAGR in the next 5 years and increase to low teens percent of our revenue. – CC Wei, CEO

However, management cited increased demand for AI chips but was not enough to offset the weak market demand.

While we have recently observed an increase in AI-related demand, it is not enough to offset the overall cyclicality of our business. - CC Wei, CEO

Thus, we examine the company’s revenue by end market below.

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

TSMC Net Revenue by Platform ($ bln) 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 H1 2022 H1 2023 Smartphone 6,857 6,825 7,896 7,732 5,661 5,092 13,683 10,753 Growth % (YoY) 19.7% 21.9% 20.5% 11.2% -17.5% -25.4% -21.4% High-Performance Computing 7,029 7,723 7,510 8,546 7,325 6,790 14,752 14,115 Growth % (YoY) 57.7% 48.6% 36.3% 46.2% 4.2% -12.1% -4.3% Internet of Things 1,371 1,437 1,926 1,628 1,498 1,235 2,808 2,733 Growth % (YoY) 19.7% 34.8% 43.7% 14.5% 9.3% -14.1% -2.7% Automotive 857 898 963 1,221 1,165 1,235 1,755 2,400 Growth % (YoY) 68.3% 68.5% 61.6% 93.2% 36.0% 37.5% 36.7% Digital Consumer Electronics 514 539 385 407 333 463 1,053 796 Growth % (YoY) 1.0% 1.1% -13.8% -14.1% -35.3% -14.1% -24.4% Others 514 539 578 814 666 617 1,053 1,283 Growth % (YoY) 34.7% 34.8% 29.3% 71.7% 29.5% 14.6% 21.8% Total 17,144 17,961 19,258 20,349 16,649 15,431 35,105 32,080 Growth % (YoY) 34.7% 34.8% 29.3% 28.8% -2.9% -14.1% -8.6% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

In H1 2023, TSMC's smartphone segment experienced a decline of 21.4% compared to H1 2022. The high-performance computing ('HPC') segment (CPUs and GPUs) declined by 4.3% compared to the same period last year. Similarly, the Internet of Things ('IoT') segment also faced challenges, with a revenue decline of 2.7% during the same period. On the other hand, the automotive segment continued to exhibit strong growth, with a notable increase of 36.7% in revenue compared to H1 2022. In contrast, the digital consumer electronics segment experienced a substantial decline of 24.4%.

TSMC Net Revenue by Platform ($ bln) 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F Smartphone 26,847 28,807 30,910 33,166 35,587 Growth % (YoY) -8.4% 7.30% 7.30% 7.30% 7.30% High-Performance Computing 30,749 39,429 48,385 58,105 69,345 Growth % (YoY) -0.2% 28.2% 22.7% 20.1% 19.3% Internet of Things 6,191 6,563 6,956 7,374 7,816 Growth % (YoY) -2.7% 6% 6% 6% 6% Automotive 5,386 6,064 6,829 7,689 8,658 Growth % (YoY) 36.7% 12.60% 12.60% 12.60% 12.60% Digital Consumer Electronics 1,395 1,427 1,460 1,494 1,529 Growth % (YoY) -24.4% 2.32% 2.32% 2.32% 2.32% Others 2,979 3,630 4,423 5,389 6,566 Growth % (YoY) 21.8% 21.8% 21.8% 21.8% 21.8% Total 73,546 85,919 98,962 113,216 129,500 Growth % (YoY) -0.1% 16.8% 15.2% 14.4% 14.4% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

All in all, we believe the company has yet to capitalize on AI growth which only accounted for 6% of revenue and was overshadowed by the semicon market weakness and poor PC, smartphone and server markets.

Moving on, we updated our revenue projections for the company based on its revenue breakdown by end-markets. For its Smartphone and HPC segments, we derived a prorated growth rate for 2023 based on its H1 actual growth and our forecast for H2. For the Smartphone segment, we derived a forecast growth of -0.6% based on its H1 growth of -21.4% and our smartphone market forecast of 4.6% as discussed above as we see the smartphone market recovering. Beyond 2023, we forecasted the segment of the smartphone market at a CAGR of 7.3%.

For its HPC segment, we derived a forecasted growth of 2.6% in 2023 based on its H1 growth of -4.3% and our weighted average growth forecast of the PC (-1.9%) and server market (9.5%) of 3.9% for H2 as we expect the PC and server markets to rebound in H2 2023. In relation, Nvidia, which is TSMC’s fifth largest customer in 2022 (6.3% of revenue) according to Sravan, was reported by DigiTimes that the company “is placing additional orders at TSMC for chips that utilize the CoWoS packaging technology”. The chips that use these packaging include its H100 and A100 data center AI GPUs. Beyond 2023, we forecasted its growth on a weighted average of the PC and server market based on our PC and cloud market projections from our previous analysis as we expect the company to capitalize on AI spending by cloud service providers.

Moreover, for its Automotive, IoT and DCE segments, we forecasted its growth on its H1 actual growth but beyond 2023 we forecasted its growth based on the IoT, automotive chip and consumer electronics market forecast CAGR. Overall, we forecasted TSMC’s total revenue growth at a 5-year average of 12.1%.

Risk: Competition with Samsung

We believe one of the risks that could affect TSMC is competition from top foundry rivals who could pose a strong competitive risk to the company surrounding AI chips that use advanced process technologies such as Nvidia’s top H100 GPUs that are based on TSMC’s 4nm node. According to CNBC, Samsung revealed its plans to enhance its chip manufacturing business and compete with TSMC. Mass production of 2-nm process chips for mobile applications will begin in 2025, followed by high-performance computing in 2026 and automotive chips in 2027. Additionally, Intel Foundry Service was also reported to have secured data center customers using its 3nm node. Thus, we believe Samsung and Intel could pose a competitive risk to TSMC for advanced AI chips.

Valuation

As mentioned above, we updated our revenue projections for TSMC based on its end-market revenue breakdown. Overall, we forecasted TSMC’s total revenue growth at a 5-year average of 12.1%. We continued to value the company based on our updated DCF valuation with the terminal value based on the foundry market average EV/EBITDA of 6.42x.

Khaveen Investments

Based on a discount rate of 7.1% (company’s WACC), our model shows its shares are undervalued by 40%.

Verdict

In summary, we determined that TSMC's lackluster performance in the first half of 2023 can be attributed to weak wafer revenue caused by sluggish shipment growth and reduced customer orders. We believe this downturn was compounded by the broader semiconductor market decline, overshadowing the company’s modest 6% revenue contribution from AI growth. This indicates that TSMC has not fully leveraged AI's potential, given its minimal revenue share. Additionally, weaknesses in the PC, smartphone, and server markets further exacerbated the situation.

For 2023, we forecasted a -0.6% growth in the Smartphone segment due to H1 decline but projected it based on the market forecast CAGR of 7.3% beyond that. We projected the HPC sector to grow by 2.6% in 2023, considering H1 contraction and our weighted average forecast for PC and server growth in H2. Overall, we believe the company’s growth recovery could be supported by the improving end-market outlook in smartphones, PCs and servers. In relation, we believe TSMC stands to capitalize on AI growth and was reported that its top customer Nvidia is increasing high-performance chip orders. Overall, we forecasted flattish growth in 2023 but a 12.1% 5-year forward average growth.

Notwithstanding, despite a lower 5-year forward growth projection of 12.1% compared to 14.8% previously, we still rate the company as a Strong Buy but with a lower upside of 40% and a target price of $130.23, down from the previous $143.72, reflecting short-term market challenges in 2023 due to underperforming end markets.