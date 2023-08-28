Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The TINA Market No Longer Exists

Bret Jensen
Summary

  • The Federal Reserve reaffirmed that interest rates will remain "higher for longer" last week at Jackson Hole.
  • Despite recent drops in inflation, the fight against inflation is not over, and investors should be concerned about the maturing debt and vulnerability of the commercial real estate market.
  • The market's reliance on a few mega-cap companies for its rise raises concerns, and investors may start moving their money into safer short-term treasuries as an alternative to stocks.
  • This could turn out to be problematic for the overall market as there is a real alternative to investing in equities for the first time since 2007.
IRS Tax refund check with money and account ledgers

NoDerog/E+ via Getty Images

Apathy, is the city in which most people live.”― Anthony T. Hincks.

Chairman Powell of the Federal Reserve cemented the fact that rates will stay "higher for longer" last Friday from Jackson Hole. The

Bret Jensen
Comments (2)

L
Lance Goff
Today, 4:31 PM
Premium
Comments (76)
Bret - With the portfolio allocation you just described you have lost a lot of money this year. My 80/20 portfolio which I hang onto through thick and thin, is up 12.19% YTD.
Y
Yanks56
Today, 4:24 PM
Comments (979)
Playing”time the market”, huh?
