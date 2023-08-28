Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Whipped Inflation Now

Aug. 28, 2023 2:45 PM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS
American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • With inflation now much lower than it was a year ago, many pundits are considering where the Federal Reserve should go from here.
  • The Fed does not need to raise rates further. And stopping now doesn’t amount to stopping short because inflation is already at or around 2 percent.
  • An annualized monthly rate tells us how much prices will rise over the next 12 months if prices continue to rise at the same rate.

Time is money, value of asset growth over time, financial concept : US USD dollar with a stopwatch, depicting investors deposit or invest for future income or increasing profit in high yield bonds.

William_Potter

By William J. Luther

With inflation now much lower than it was a year ago, many pundits are considering where the Federal Reserve should go from here. Nick Timiraos surveys three options in The Wall Street Journal:

Option 1

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.74K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.