Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spotify Is On Track But Big Risks Remain

Aug. 28, 2023 3:41 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)
Overlooked Alpha profile picture
Overlooked Alpha
838 Followers

Summary

  • Spotify reported a quarterly loss of 300 million euros, most likely causing some concern among shareholders.
  • Despite the financial losses, Spotify has a cash and investments pile of 4.9 billion euros and a growing user base.
  • The company's future success depends on improving margins, navigating competition from TikTok, and capitalizing on new revenue streams like podcasts.

An iphone 11 screen showing spotify icon

Avid Photographer. Travel the world to capture moments and beautiful photos. Sony Alpha User

The music industry is in a constant state of flux, shaped by everything from technological innovations to shifts in consumer preferences. A key player that has managed to

This article was written by

Overlooked Alpha profile picture
Overlooked Alpha
838 Followers
We search the world for overlooked, undiscovered and hidden opportunities. Read our newsletter at overlookedalpha.com. Articles are for educational purposes only. Formerly contributed under 'Marwood Capital'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.