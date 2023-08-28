Avid Photographer. Travel the world to capture moments and beautiful photos. Sony Alpha User

The music industry is in a constant state of flux, shaped by everything from technological innovations to shifts in consumer preferences. A key player that has managed to capture the zeitgeist of this digital transformation is Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), which now has a staggering 551 million total monthly users.

Yet, the company's recent financial performance has underwhelmed many of its shareholders. A quarterly loss of 300 million euros, plummeting free cash flow, and a stock that dropped 14% in one day have got investors losing their patience. As we disentangle the situation, we find reasons for both optimism and concern.

Spotify Q2 presentation

Numbers Speak Louder than Words

For the latest quarter, Spotify reported revenue of 3.18 billion euros, taking the trailing twelve-month total to €12.4 billion. The company reported a net loss of -302 million euros, more than double the -125 million euros it lost in the same quarter last year. A closer look reveals that 410 million euros of losses (over the last 12 months) are tied to stock-based compensation. Those financials don't look like much at first glance, and stock-based compensation isn't going away. Based on the latest share price and 194 million shares outstanding, the company now has a market cap of $26.7 billion.

Balance Sheet: Liquidity and Debt

Despite reporting financial losses, Spotify sits on a cash and investments pile of 4.9 billion euros. Meanwhile, the company's long-term debt amounts to 1.3 billion euros. Factoring in these numbers, Spotify's Enterprise Value (EV) comes to a rough estimate of $23.1 billion.

Free Cash Flow: A Declining Trend

The company's free cash flow has seen a sharp decline, falling from 218 million euros in 2021 to just 28 million euros over the last 12 months. This shrinking cash flow has alarmed investors, who probably expected Spotify to be more profitable in its 17th year of operation (Spotify was started in 2006).

Spotify Q2 presentation

One of the primary reasons for Spotify's precarious financial health is its business model, which necessitates significant payouts to music labels. As a result, the company has low gross margins, which currently stand at only 25%. Additionally, these gross margins have declined by roughly 1% since 2018 showing little progress for long-term shareholders.

Investment in Platform Development

On the positive side, Spotify's cash flow is mostly depressed due to the company investing back in the business. The company has been investing aggressively in various aspects, most notably podcasts, advertising, and artificial intelligence. In a headline-grabbing move, Spotify contracted Joe Rogan for an alleged 200 million dollars.

Forbes

However, Spotify's venture into podcasting has not been smooth sailing, with the company discontinuing a number of them over the past year. This was part of a larger cost-cutting effort across the board.

Revenue, User Growth, and the Silver Lining

Despite its challenges, Spotify has shown a remarkable 27% year-over-year growth in total monthly users, bringing the number to 551 million. Premium subscribers have increased by 17%, and as a result, total revenue saw an 11% year-over-year increase. The total, standing at 12.4 billion euros for the past 12 months, continues Spotify's impressive record of consistent revenue growth. Indeed, Spotify's revenue has increased every year since at least 2016.

Data by YCharts

Spotify has shown enough growth to warrant the attention of investors, and so the major stumbling block comes down to margins. New avenues like audiobooks and podcasts offer a great way to boost margins and revenue at the same time. CEO Daniel Ek has gone on record saying that audiobooks "could become very, very big." A trend toward independent licensing and original podcasts is also working in the company's favor.

Meanwhile, in another direction, Spotify recently announced a one-dollar price increase for its monthly subscription in the U.S., bringing that monthly price to $11. $11 a month for unlimited music and podcasts still seems an incredibly good deal. Particularly when you consider we used to pay $10-15 (unadjusted for inflation) for just one CD. There is still potential for further price increases here that will eventually drive better business performance, in my view.

Long-Term Financial Outlook

Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek has some ambitious targets for Spotify. He once said the company could hit $100 billion in revenues by 2032. Whether or not you agree with that assessment, let's assume the company does grow and is able to hit 20 billion euros in revenues by 2028. Then let's assume the company is able to improve its net income margin to 10%.

In that scenario, we could see the company generating 2 billion euros in earnings in five years' time. With a 25-times earnings multiple, the company's valuation would be around 50 billion euros, translating to an annual investment return of 13.4%. That seems like a reasonable return that requires a revenue growth rate of roughly 10% a year.

Author's workings

The Challenge of AI and TikTok

The current valuation appears reasonable given the company's excellent product, historical growth rate, and popularity among users. And so the key risk is the music industry itself, which has always been an industry at the whim of rapid technological change. This is no different today with the advent of AI for both content creation and curation.

And the biggest existential threat to Spotify may well be TikTok, which recently announced its own music platform, TikTok Music. It's too early to tell how TikTok's entrance into music streaming will affect Spotify. But with 1.1 billion of monthly users and a proven ability in developing discovery algorithms, TikTok is a formidable foe that needs to be monitored closely.

The Final Verdict

With a clean balance sheet, healthy growth, and a large pool of users, Spotify doesn't seem overpriced at an enterprise value of $23 billion. Developments in AI and competition from TikTok are the major risks to watch for investors. A key question is whether TikTok music can exist without hurting Spotify's progress too badly. For all these reasons and based on Spotify's strong brand, we give the stock a cautious bullish rating. That outlook will likely change if we see TikTok making strong progress with its app.