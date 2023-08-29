Robert Way

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) shares are down 25% from its 52-week highs as investors have grown wary about investing in Chinese stocks. Although the pessimism is understandable, I don't think the stock will remain subdued for long. In fact, there are a few catalysts ahead - such as continued business growth amidst macroeconomic turmoil, monetary easing, the end to regulatory crackdowns and low valuation - that can fuel Alibaba's shares to new highs going forward in my view. Let's take a closer look to gain a better understanding of it all.

Continued Business Growth

Let me start by saying that investors' expectations were already low for Alibaba and its growth prospects. With regulatory crackdowns continuing, inflationary pressures weighing down on consumer disposable incomes and enterprises cutting back on discretionary spending, I think most investors thought that Alibaba's top-line would be dismal in Q1. Some investors and market commenters even expected its revenue to decline on a year over year basis.

But that's where Alibaba outperformed. In spite of regulatory and macroeconomic headwinds, the e-commerce giant recorded its third-highest revenue ever in Q1, at $32.27 billion, and registered a 5.1% revenue growth year over year. Bear in mind it had also registered a stellar year over year revenue growth in Q1 FY23, but the higher base effect didn't deter Alibaba from growing its top line in Q1 FY24.

What's impressive here is that the company's' International Digital Commerce and Tmall/Taobao divisions registered a 41% and 12% year over year revenue growth, respectively. These e-commerce-centric segments collectively accounted for 58% of Alibaba's Q1 revenue and their healthy pace of growth suggests that the bearish concerns pertaining to the company's e-commerce slowdown are perhaps exaggerated and overdone.

The growth wasn't uniform admittedly and its Cloud Intelligence unit posted a dismal revenue growth of just 4%. But I expect this segment to eventually rebound and register a growth acceleration in the coming quarters, as macroeconomic pressures subside and enterprises across the globe resume their cloud spending.

Overall, if this trend continues, and other subdued segments (such as Cloud Intelligence) rebound with macroeconomic recovery, then it's only a matter of time that Alibaba's revenue will climb to new highs and its shares will inevitably rally. So, I'm optimistic about the e-commerce giant's business trajectory and long-term prospects.

Regulatory Tailwinds Ahead

Moving on, although we've received bad reads from the Chinese regulators and their economy of late, there's reason to believe the worst is over and behind us. For starters, Chinese regulators slapped a fine of $984 million on Alibaba's affiliate, Ant Financial, last month.

This would've ordinarily been bad news for Alibaba but the Chinese regulators mentioned that "Most of the prominent problems for platform companies' financial businesses have been rectified." This indicates that their crackdown on the e-commerce giant, and its forced restructuring, has finally come to an end.

With this development, there's now a sense of business and regulatory stability when it comes to Alibaba and I believe it'll help greatly with building investors' confidence.

The second key issue with Chinese stocks in general, is that their economy seems to be struggling. For instance, China reported deflation of prices for the first time in 5 years, registered a slowdown in its trade, saw their currency (Yuan) depreciate the most amongst major Asian markets and the country also reported a record 21.3% youth unemployment in the month of June.

There's no denying that the picture seems bleak and it's quite possible that the slowdown in China spills over to other major markets across the globe, creating more challenges for the global macroeconomic recovery. For instance, if Chinese factories cutback on their production in a bid to optimize costs, it could hurt supply chains across the globe once again. Moreover, countries that have a significant trade with China, like the US, can experience trade imbalance and see an uptick in their trade deficits. Lastly, if the Chinese economy continues to underperform, the Yuan might continue to depreciate and hurt the dollar-based earnings for companies such as Alibaba.

The bad reads from the Chinese economy stand to restrict growth for Chinese companies and also sour investor sentiment. But at the same time, there's light at the end of the tunnel.

Fortunately, for investors, Chinese regulators are not in denial and they have proactively reduced interest rates last week in order to stimulate economic growth. This could signal a change of stance and pave the way for continued monetary easing, more interest rate cuts and possibly also a stimulus package to kickstart their economic growth. For the uninitiated, their lowered interest rates and economic stimulus packages stand to boost disposable incomes for Chinese citizens which, in turn, will encourage them to shop more on e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba. So, I'm of the view that the worst is almost over for China and Alibaba in general.

If there's a sharp panic-driven selloff in Alibaba's shares, investors with a multi-year time horizon and a tolerance for portfolio drawdowns, can consider taking advantage of the panic by going long on the name.

Final Thoughts

Alibaba's shares are trading at 1.8-times its trailing twelve month sales and at 12-times its trailing twelve month free cash flow at the time of this writing. These figures are quite low on a standalone basis as it is. The undervaluation is all the more apparent when we notice in the chart below that the e-commerce giant's Price-to-Sales and Price-to-Free Cash Flow multiples are currently hovering close to their decade low levels. This suggests the stock is already pricing in the bulk of its risk factors.

Besides, as we discussed in this article, the business is growing at a steady pace, regulatory crackdowns are finally over and the Chinese may continue on with their monetary easing to stimulate economic growth. These factors suggest that the worst is over for Alibaba and its shares are nearing their bottom. Hence, I believe investors with a multi-year time horizon may want to accumulate the stock on potential price corrections. Good Luck!

