Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba: A Coiled Spring

Business Quant profile picture
Business Quant
24.95K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba's shares seem to be finally approaching their bottom and gearing up for the next leg up.
  • There are a number of catalysts at play which suggest that the worst is over for BABA.
  • This may be an opportune time for long-term investors to accumulate their shares on price corrections.

Alibaba company office building and brand logo

Robert Way

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) shares are down 25% from its 52-week highs as investors have grown wary about investing in Chinese stocks. Although the pessimism is understandable, I don't think the stock will remain subdued for long. In fact, there are a few catalysts

This article was written by

Business Quant profile picture
Business Quant
24.95K Followers
Business Quant is a comprehensive investment research platform. It hosts KPI data, financial data and analytical tools to help you become a better investor. You don’t have to go through boring SEC filings to keep a track of AT&T’s subscriber count, Apple’s revenue from iPhones or Disney’s revenue by region. Our Company KPI Data tool does that for you and it does so much more. Get an edge over the market, from day one. Watch Business Quant in action here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.