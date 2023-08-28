Passive Income: Defensive 8-10% Yields With Strong Growth Potential

Zolak

Passive income investing is a great approach to both saving for and financing retirement due to the following reasons:

Streamlined Retirement Planning: After determining your anticipated retirement budget and the projected long-term inflation rate, investors merely need to construct a portfolio of reliable dividend stocks that yield more than your living costs and are likely to collectively outpace the expected inflation rate. This approach differs from building a portfolio of low-yield index funds like SPY and QQQ and hoping market sentiment cooperates. Emotion-Free Investment Approach: Rather than riding the emotional roller coaster that accompanies constant portfolio value shifts, passive income-oriented investors gauge their portfolio's worth by its generated passive income stream. While markets experience ups and downs, dividends from reputable companies tend to remain more stable and consistently increase over time. Instead of panic-selling during a market crash, passive income investors can sleep well at night by remaining calm during market volatility and letting the dividends flow. Indicators of Exceptional Businesses: Businesses that manage to consistently raise dividends over extended periods of time while still maintaining their competitive position typically indicate that there is something special about that company.

In this article, we will take a look at three passive income investments that not only offer very attractive and sustainable current yields, but also appear poised to grow those payouts at a pace that matches or exceeds the rate of inflation for years to come.

#1. Energy Transfer Stock (ET)

ET is a highly attractive passive income stock because it offers:

Attractive Distribution Yield: ET's 9.6% NTM yield makes it an extremely attractive income investment as it offers a generous premium to the current 10-year treasury yield (4.21%) as well as that which is offered by prominent dividend growth ETFs like Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ET (SCHD). Reduced Risk Profile: ET has been aggressively paying down debt and improving its portfolio's quality and diversification (most recently through an announced acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP), earning it a credit rating upgrade from S&P from BBB- to BBB. Solid Growth Potential: ET has announced that it plans to grow its distribution at a 3-5% CAGR moving forward, putting it on a firm path to growing the payout at a pace that exceeds inflation. This growth will be supported by its strong distribution coverage ratio (1.95x expected in 2023), its reduced interest expense as it continues to pay down debt, its robust organic growth project pipeline (especially if the Lake Charles project gets approved), and its regular practice of making strategic and accretive bolt-on acquisitions. Considerable Upside: Last, but not least, ET remains meaningfully undervalued with an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.68x, well below both its own historical averages and broader industry valuation levels.

#2. NextEra Energy Partners Stock (NEP)

NEP is a highly attractive passive income stock because it offers:

Impressive Growth Runway: NEP possesses a substantial and diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets across the U.S. with long-term power purchase agreements that create a significant runway of cash flow visibility. Moreover, NEP's Cash Available for Distribution and Distributions per unit are expected to grow at a 12%+ CAGR through 2026 via acquisitions of drop-down assets from Energy Resources and potential third party M&A. Access to Sufficient Capital for Growth: Despite concerns about capital access due to convertible equity portfolio financings, NEP has taken significant steps, in partnership with its parent NextEra Energy (NEE), to address these issues. These steps include an ongoing pipeline divestiture program to fund convertible equity portfolio financings, reinvesting retained cash flow after distributions, and the suspension of its incentive distribution rights (IDRs) to NEE through 2026. NEP also believes that it could raise substantial capital from institutional investors to further supplement its equity capital needs if it decides that it needs to go that route. Attractive Yield: NEP's forward yield of 7.6% in combination with its very strong growth profile makes it a very powerful income vehicle with a clear path to delivering double-digit annualized total returns for years to come. While NEP may not be the lowest risk investment out there, its current yield appears to be pretty safe thanks to its defensive business model and adequate CAFD coverage of the current payout. Moreover, the growth pipeline is very robust, so as long as management can execute on its capital raising plan, it should be able to deliver powerful growth to investors.

#3. Plains All-American Pipeline (PAA)(PAGP)

PAA is a highly attractive passive income stock because it offers:

Attractive Distribution Yield: Similar to ET and NEP, PAA's 7.6% NTM yield makes it an attractive income investment. Reduced Risk Profile: Like ET, PAA has been aggressively deleveraging its balance sheet by selling off non-core assets and recycling the proceeds - along with a significant amount of retained cash flow - towards paying down debt. As a result, it could very well see an upgrade from the credit ratings agencies in the near future and in either case has now brought its leverage to well will within its target range. Moreover, its asset portfolio and growth spending have been high graded to only its very best and highest returning assets. Strong Growth Potential: Perhaps most impressive is its forward distribution growth profile, which is notably more robust compared to ET's. According to Wells Fargo's analysis, they project a 12.4% CAGR in the distribution per share over the next three years. The company's management has also outlined their intention to incrementally enhance distribution by $0.15 per unit annually until the distributable cash flow coverage reaches a still prudent level of 1.6x. Looking forward to 2024, this suggests a potential 14% annual growth rate for Plains' distribution and consensus analyst estimates project a 13.8% distribution CAGR through 2025.

Investor Takeaway

Passive income investing is a great way to fund one's retirement and it isn't a bad way to compound wealth over the long-term for non-retirees either. Right now, there are a plethora of sustainable high yields available, including some that offer an exciting combination of yield and growth. In ET, NEP, and PAA/PAGP, investors are able to enjoy the combination of high current income alongside payout growth that is likely to meaningfully exceed the rate of inflation for years to come.