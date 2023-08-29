Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T Stock: 3 Reasons Why Retirees Should Steer Clear

Aug. 29, 2023 8:00 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)AMZN, T.PR.A, T.PR.C, TBB, TBC, TMUS, VZ6 Comments
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T Inc. stock initially appears attractive for retirees seeking passive income with its defensive business model and 8% dividend yield.
  • However, we think that it is not as attractive as it first appears.
  • We share three reasons why.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

AT&T To Merge Warner Media With Discovery

Justin Sullivan

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stock looks quite attractive at first glance for retirees looking to generate passive income from their investments:

  1. It has a fairly defensive business model that generates pretty stable cash flow.
  2. It offers a very

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
14.51K Followers
High Yield Investor is a leading community of income investors that is supported by Leonberg Capital, a high yield specialist with over 2,500 clients, including hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and high net worth individuals. We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Joining our community will help you identify the most profitable opportunities BEFORE the end of the pandemic changes the entire dividend stock landscape and allow you to earn a sustainable 6-8% dividend yield that grows over time. Click here to learn more!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

bobsar profile picture
bobsar
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (1.22K)
Capitulation and national analysts changing to buy id good news indeed.
w
wagont44
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (748)
Agree..... stay clear of T.
Simply put.... why mess with T... a proven loser with a CEO who's been part of the past debacle.
Another fact... the current CEO was the Chief Strategy Officer of ATT in the recent past.... now there's something that should make you think before you invest.
T
Taterman
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (1.06K)
its pretty simple. if you want 100 thousand dollars in T stock, but 200 thousand dollars worth. thats how T works.
dbchambers profile picture
dbchambers
Today, 9:11 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.23K)
Sold my shares before the Warner Brothers move ...........

Still running away ...........
sid gold profile picture
sid gold
Today, 8:46 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (774)
CITI bank just upgraded
Management has learned from past now a clear communication co
It’s a buy
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:22 AM
Premium
Comments (10.89K)
Intresting commentary
I feel in many aspects the same points apply to VZ ......
A safer high yield can be found in Tobacco (MO / BTI ) and quality midstream operators
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.