Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) stands out as a small company with plenty of upside growth potential. The company achieved doubled-digit revenue growth over the past four years. Mama's Creations is expected to grow revenue and earnings at a strong pace for FY24 and FY25. MAMA's stock appears to be a good long-term pick as a growth at a reasonable price play.

Mama's Creations was formerly named MamaMancini's Holdings prior to August 2023. The company produces prepared refrigerated foods, mostly in the United States. Mama's food includes meatballs, lasagna, chicken, meatloaf, pasta entrees, and sausage-based meals. The company also offers salad bars, hot bars, deli foods, and other prepared foods.

Mama's Creations is based on an Italian family's original recipes. The meals are pre-cooked and only require heating, which provides a convenient way to get homemade-style food without the time and hassle of preparing and cooking from scratch. The products are sold in various supermarkets, club chains, and other distributors, with some meals available online from QVC (QVCC).

Strong Growth Story

Mama's Creations made a growing business from traditional family Italian recipes and making them conveniently available in grocery stores as pre-cooked meals.

The company is a great growth story as it increased revenue from $9 million in FY14 up to $93 million in FY23. Mama's is on track to achieve $102 million in revenue for FY24 which ends in January. This would represent 9.5% revenue growth for the year. The company is also on track to achieve EPS of $0.16 which would be 166% earnings growth for FY24.

The expected earnings growth rate for this year is skewed high because the company is achieving a lower cost of revenue as compared to 3 out of 4 quarters in FY23. The company has been driving efficiencies to increase gross margins. Mama's gross profit increased 65% to 6.4 million in Q1. MAMA is targeting to increase gross margins by 30% going forward. The company is also targeting to maintain the gross margin itself in the upper 20% range. Mama's trailing 12-month GM was 23%.

One key strategy that Mama's Creations implemented for efficiencies was to invest in a spiral oven at its East Rutherford facility. The spiral oven increases productivity for baking its foods to lower costs. The company is also benefitting from lower beef and chicken prices in FY24 vs. FY23.

Mama's Creations is marketing itself as a one-stop shop national deli solutions provider with a focus on driving sustainable shareholder value. If this focus is successful, Mama's Creations can become a strong, growing business over the long-term. This has the potential to drive the stock for significant gains.

Accretive Acquisition

At the end of June 2023, Mama's Creations purchased the remaining 76% interest in Chef Inspirational Foods [CIF], a deli prepared foods company. Mama's initially purchased a 24% stake in CIF last year.

Mama's believes that this acquisition can immediately increase gross margin by 1% or 2%. This is one of the company's strategies to achieve and maintain a gross margin in the upper 20% range. Mama's also expects to achieve overhead synergies with the acquisition. CIF will help create cross-selling opportunities, help reduce operating expenses, and provide the company with additional freight capabilities.

Macroeconomic Trends Favor Mama's Creations

Mama's Creations is benefitting from the recent trend of consumers eating out less and eating more grocery store prepared foods. Key studies are showing that consumers are eating more meals at home instead of at restaurants to offset the rising costs associated with inflation. Food service traffic was down 3% in July 2023. While higher prices are seen in grocery stores, that food is still less expensive than restaurant-prepared meals/service. This trend aligns well with Mama's Creations, as they offer what could arguably be considered restaurant-quality tasting food at grocery store prepared-food prices.

Valuation

Mama's Creations Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

We can see from the table above that Mama's Creations is valued higher than the sector median on most metrics. However, the company does have a lower valuation than the sector median for EV/Sales. This makes sense, since a company with above-average growth has a valuation that is also above-average. Many of the valuation metrics are not too far from the sector median. So, the company is not ridiculously overvalued, it is only slightly overvalued.

One thing that I wanted to point out is that the reason there is no PEG information is because MAMA doesn't have 3-5 year annual earnings growth estimates. I typically like to use the PEG ratio for high growth companies, since it factors in multiple years of EPS growth.

With that said, I think it is reasonable for MAMA to average 22% annual EPS growth for the next 3 to 5 years. That would match the forward PE of 22, giving the stock an estimated PEG of 1 which is attractive. Even if MAMA averaged 15% EPS growth over the next 3-5 years, the PEG would be about 1.5 which is still attractive.

We currently only have EPS estimates for FY24 and FY25. EPS estimates for FY24 are in the triple digits, while EPS estimates for FY25 are about 38%. I don't think the high estimates for FY24 & FY25 will be typical in future years. However, I do think the company can reasonably grow EPS at an above-average rate over the next 3 - 5 years. The stock has the reasonable potential to grow approximately in-line with earnings growth at these valuation levels, in my opinion.

The Risks to the Investment Thesis

Consumers might consider Mama's Creations and prepared food prices too high and opt to make meals more inexpensively from scratch. That could reduce the company's revenue and lead them to reduce prices, which could lower margins. Currently, consumer trends favor grocery prepared foods over eating at restaurants. However, consumers could shift back to prefer eating more frequently at restaurants or go to the other extreme and purchase cheaper groceries/meals (i.e. going on a Ramen noodles diet).

Mama's Creations Long-Term Outlook

Recent trends do show that consumers have been cutting back on restaurant trips in favor of grocery store prepared foods. This has been reflected in the double-digit revenue growth that Mama's Creations has been achieving in recent years. This trend may continue as consumers look to cut back on certain high-priced activities such as eating at restaurants while inflation is high. Mama's Creations fills the void by offering restaurant-quality meals at lower prices with the convenience of only having to heat them up.

Of course, many consumers are busy on a regular basis. Mama's Creations provides a convenient way for consumers to get quality meals from store to table quickly without much preparation time. This is something that can last even during periods of low inflation. Therefore, I think Mama's Creations has staying power.

Watch for the company to continue to expand its meal offerings and expand its reach into new grocery store chains. Also watch for any new add-on acquisitions that may add value for the company.

Analysts have a one-year price target of $4.63 for MAMA. This represents a 32% increase over the current price. That looks reasonable as it implies a PE of 21x based on expected EPS of $0.22 for FY25.