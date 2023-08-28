USO: The Next Oil Bull Market May Have Begun

LoveTheWind/iStock via Getty Images

The oil market has been stuck in a relatively tight range over the past ten months. The range began when I last covered the crude oil futures ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) with a bullish long-term outlook due to the impending end of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve release. Since November, crude oil has generally fluctuated in the $70 to $80 per barrel range as the market rested in this new equilibrium. The end of the SPR withdrawal halted the glut nearly created in 2022; however, there has been no significant shortage due to the lagged impact of increased drilling levels.

Since the end of June, oil prices have risen sharply from ~$70 to over $80 per barrel, causing a ~20% rally for USO. The rally slowed over the past three weeks as oil returned to its resistance level of ~$83. That said, if oil breaks its pattern of falling back to $70, it would indicate that oil is poised for a potentially more considerable rebound. While I remain cautious on USO and other energy-related investments, I am generally bullish on it since the technical pattern in oil appears more supportive.

Indeed, that may be a reasonable outlook as oil's fundamentals have turned potentially bullish. If it were not for negative economic perspectives, oil may be much more expensive since storage levels are low and are generally still falling. However, oil prices are depressed because many expect economic demand for gasoline and other oil products to decline over the next twelve months. Even if the recession concerns prove correct (which I believe), I suspect the market is underestimating future oil demand due to recession concerns. Further, because the oil prices are low due to depressed demand outlooks, many oil producers are rapidly reducing drilling levels since oil is near or below the breakeven cost for drilling new wells in certain regions.

Thus, oil production may fall faster than demand. A potentially significant oil rally may occur due to another shortage. Given much lower storage, and specifically SPR inventories, there is almost nothing the US government could do to stop a shortage if it returns. Given that OPEC+ and US producers will likely cut production should the oil ever fall below $70, USO may be a great opportunity today due to its downside protection and potentially significant upside.

Oil Production is Falling Again

US oil production levels are currently the highest since COVID-19 first struck the market. Total US continental production spiked significantly over recent weeks, likely due to efforts by companies to push products out before hurricane season ramps up and inevitably creates supply issues. Thus, realistically, oil production remains stagnant today as it has throughout 2023, given the recent spike has come before seasonal disruptions begin. However, future production levels are likely to start to decline, as indicated by the falling US and global rig count levels. See below:

Data by YCharts

Since most oil wells experience significant production declines during their first year or two, a constant stream of new wells must be drilled to maintain continuous production. In most circumstances, there is some lag of around six months between changes in the rig count and changes to production, besides extreme events such as those in 2020, where wells were forcibly shut down. The US and global rig count peaked around the beginning of the year and have been falling at an accelerating pace (at least in the US) due to lower prices, indicating US production levels should begin to wane more significantly over the coming months.

Drilled but uncompleted oil well inventories ("DUCS") are also very low after extremely high ~2021. These wells have allowed oil producers to rapidly increase production after COVID lockdowns ended without spending significantly on new capital investments. Looking forward, because the supply of DUCS is lower, a higher rig count should be needed to maintain constant production. Of course, despite a falling rig count and low drilled but uncompleted well levels, the EIA believes oil production will rise in 2023 and has a very slight negative pricing bias. In my opinion, the EIA may be biased because it seeks to encourage drilling to aid the government's objective of keeping gas prices low. That said, the EIA suspects production will continue to rise despite lower rig counts due to increases in per-well output efficiency. More recent EIA outlooks have shown a decline in output due to the ongoing rig count decline. Crucially, demand for oil services is also falling quickly, indicating that producers are less interested in paying for capital upgrades to improve efficiency.

Although the oil production outlook is essential, the broader context of low inventories may be more critical. I believe it is most likely that US oil production levels wane over the coming six months and potentially longer if prices remain depressed. Although CapEx levels have risen across significant oil producers, they're at around half or less normal levels for Chevron (CVX), Exxon (XOM), and others, indicating a general reluctance to invest in growth, contrary to the 2010s trend. More importantly, oil inventories are very low and are still declining, indicating that the US market is still in a shortage today. See below:

Data by YCharts

The price of crude oil has a strong, historically inverse relationship with total oil storage levels. Total US oil stocks are around 30% below normal levels, with the SPR down by about 50%. These sources can continue to draw down for some time; however, the US has much less emergency capacity than before, so it would likely be unwise for more SPR withdrawals to occur outside of emergencies. The Biden administration has continued to delay plans to restock the SPR due to concerns that doing so would exacerbate the shortage in commercial oil markets. Thus, for the most part, the SPR is likely a non-factor regarding future production. However, should oil prices fall rapidly due to rapid demand declines, I believe refilling would occur, probably ensuring the oil remains around breakeven levels for most US and international producers ($60-$70).

Given the chronic declines in oil storage levels, it would seem crude should be much more expensive today. However, many oil producers in the US and abroad remain highly concerned about changes in demand, given the industry's struggle with a glut from ~2012 to ~2020. Historically, oil demand has some correlation to economic activity, but recent trends suggest it may not be as strong as it used to be. Consumer sentiment has a tight relationship with oil refinery capacity. The manufacturing PMI (an industrial growth indicator) also has some relationship, with refinery capacity use usually falling when manufacturing activity slows. However, manufacturing growth and consumer sentiment are very low today, while oil demand is around peak levels. See below:

Data by YCharts

Oil companies and likely international producers track leading economic data to determine changes in drilling levels. In my view, oil companies and the oil futures market appear to behave as if demand will decline over the coming year due to chronically strong recession indications. In recent months, the popular Mishkin and Estrella recession probably indicator has skyrocketed to 66% for 2024, the highest since the 1980s and slightly above its levels before the two major 2000s recessions. So, oil companies are reducing drilling activity and other investments concerning a recession, yet oil demand remains exceptionally high despite economic circumstances.

Indeed, since 2020, normal economic patterns have been thrown out the window due to the impacts of inflation, immense QE and QT from the Federal Reserve, and other abnormalities. As one of many examples, US air travel reached a record high over the summer, even though most US households are seeing sharp declines in discretionary income, only to be offset by rapidly rising credit card debt. Thus, there is some denialism among US companies and households where, although economic strains are growing, the reaction to them is more limited than in the past.

This trend may mean that oil consumption remains elevated even if the economy slows, as people continue to pursue vacations, travel, and spending even if household real incomes are falling. Of course, around 2010, many people were buying much more efficient vehicles to save money on gasoline. Today, that is not feasible because conventional cars are not becoming much more efficient, and electric vehicles are generally too expensive for those trying to save. Thus, although oil producers are cutting output in concern of a recession, demand could stay strong even if one occurs. That said, a significant slowdown is undoubtedly the most bearish possibility for USO and other oil-related investments.

The Bottom Line

In my view, USO is a solid opportunity today. For one, its correlation to the stock market is much lower than it used to be due to inflation impacts, making it a solid portfolio diversifier. Secondly, lower production, lower inventories, and resilient demand could promote a significant rally in oil prices. Thirdly, although a recession or potential production improvements may stop a new shortage, OPEC+, SPR refill efforts, and US oil companies will likely respond to a <$70 oil price by cutting output or buying oil for the SPR. Thus, USO benefits from a potential floor at that level, giving it an estimated downside risk of around 10% to 20% in a significant global recession.

Lastly, the US oil futures curve is in backwardation, meaning longer-dated oil futures contracts are discounted to the spot price. Currently, the backwardation level is around 5-6% annually. This backwardation indicates that the oil market is in an acute shortage, which may be a bullish factor. More importantly, it means the ETF USO will be rolling its contracts at prices below spot, so its contracts will appreciate as they reach expiration. Currently, contracts are around 50 cents cheaper each month, so they'll rise by that degree each month if the spot price remains constant. This situation is great for investors in USO because it gives the ETF a "roll yield" that may offset potential declines in spot prices. Further, it means USO will not underperform spot prices as it had during glut periods that created "contango" when futures prices are above spot (causing USO to lose money as its contracts expire).

Combined, all of these factors give USO an excellent risk-to-reward profile. Without a doubt, USO has a risk of declining. In reality, I believe the probability of crude being lower 12 months from now is about equal to the likelihood of it being higher due to recession risks. However, should oil decline due to a recession, I believe its downside is limited to the $60 to $70 range due to production cut support from weary producers as well as artificial demand support from SPR refills that would likely only occur in a glut. If oil demand remains strong and supply wanes, crude could rise over $100 per barrel again due to lower inventories. Even more, USO has added support due to backwardation in the oil futures curve. Its correlation to the S&P 500 is low, giving it portfolio diversification benefits - and "real life" hedge benefits against rising consumer gasoline costs.

Overall, these factors make USO one of my favorite and few bullish targets today, not because it should make anyone rich but because it likely offers a far superior risk-reward trade-off and diversification benefits than most stocks and bonds.