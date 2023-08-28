Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
USO: The Next Oil Bull Market May Have Begun

Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Oil prices have been stuck in a tight range but have recently rallied, indicating a potentially more significant rebound if it breaks above the ~$80 resistance level.
  • Oil production levels may decline over the coming months due to sharp reductions in drilling activity.
  • Low oil inventories and resilient demand could promote a significant rally in oil prices, making USO a solid investment opportunity.
  • A recession could hamper USO's performance, but oil demand is strong despite the economic strains, and oil is supported by OPEC+ production cut threats and SPR refilling goals.
  • USO should outperform spot prices as long as the oil futures curve remains in "backwardation".
The oil market has been stuck in a relatively tight range over the past ten months. The range began when I last covered the crude oil futures ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) with a bullish long-term outlook due to the impending

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 4:40 PM
Premium
Comments (11.58K)
Drill baby drill $PTEN $DO $RIG
e
energyguy921
Today, 4:30 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.39K)
Why did Biden give our oil to china?
K
KittyKat Klean
Today, 4:37 PM
Premium
Comments (1.98K)
@energyguy921 So he could grease up Robin Peters bank account?
