What The $2.2 Billion BYD Deal Means For Jabil Shareholders

Aug. 28, 2023 4:30 PM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)AAPL, BYDDF, BYDDY, QQQ, VOO1 Comment
Michael Fitzsimmons
Summary

  • JBL is selling its Mobility China business to BYD for $2.4 billion.
  • That equates to an estimated 16% of Jabil's entire market cap and an estimated ~15% of Jabil's entire enterprise value.
  • Even if the company decides to allocate only 50% of the proceeds to buybacks, it will more than double the existing authorization to an estimated $1.9 billion.
  • All that said, Jabil continues to trade at a significant discount to the S&P 500, even as the company will continue to grow EPS and free cash flow per share faster than revenue.
  • I reiterate my BUY recommendation on Jabil and have a $125 price target by year-end.
Jabil manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley

Jabil's Silicon Valley Manufacturing Facility.

Sundry Photography

On Sunday, August 27, Jabil (NYSE:JBL) announced it was selling its Mobility business in China to BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF) for $2.2 billion. The stock responded very positively to the deal, and at pixel time is currently

Michael Fitzsimmons
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions.

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JBL, VOO, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Comments (1)

ItsPlaytime profile picture
ItsPlaytime
Today, 4:39 PM
Comments (766)
Is what they sold of strategic importance?
I hate to see China getting valuable assets
I would love to see Jabil re-establish these assets in Mexico, Vietnam, or best of all, the United States
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
