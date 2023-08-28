Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Debate Over A New Rate Environment

Summary

  • The economic debate shifted gears with diminishing concerns about a recession, leading U.S. long-term Treasury yields to rise sharply.
  • The net result was a less inverted U.S. yield curve, not because short-term interest rates fell, but because long-term yields rose.
  • With the no recession view becoming the more popular base case, there has also been a shift in the longer-term inflation debate.
  • There appears to be a loose relationship between the growth of nominal GDP and long-term Treasury yields.
  • The period of 1% fed funds rates under the Greenspan Fed in the early 2000s and then the near-zero fed funds rates introduced by the Bernanke Fed after the 2008 Great Recession are historical outliers.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai/iStock via Getty Images

By Blu Putnam

At A Glance

An inflation-fighting Federal Reserve is likely to keep the fed funds rate above the core PCE inflation rate, more like the 1980s and 1990s than the 2010s

There appears to be a loose relationship between the growth of nominal GDP and long-term Treasury yields

The U.S. interest rate debate changed dramatically in August 2023.

The economic debate shifted gears with diminishing concerns about a recession, leading U.S. long-term Treasury yields to rise sharply. And the debate over future Federal Reserve policy transitioned from trying to call the peak in short-term rates to discussing the length of time rates might remain elevated. The net result was a less inverted U.S. yield curve, not because short-term interest rates fell, but because long-term yields rose.

US treasury yield curve

With the no recession view becoming the more popular base case, there has also been a shift in the longer-term inflation debate. Without a recession, many economists are coming to the view that core inflation, which the Fed targets, will remain well above the Fed’s 2% target throughout 2024 and possibly longer.

US PCE core inflation

We studied extended periods where short-term rates held above the prevailing inflation rate. There appears to be a loose relationship between the growth of nominal GDP and long-term Treasury yields. This makes sense if one thinks about nominal GDP growth as part inflation and part real economic activity, and it helps explain why bond yields have moved higher.

US 10 year yield curve

Put another way, the period of 1% fed funds rates under the Greenspan Fed in the early 2000s and then the near-zero fed funds rates introduced by the Bernanke Fed after the 2008 Great Recession are historical outliers. These super-low rates encouraged a search for yield and popularized the view that the Fed has the market’s back, artificially supporting both equities and bond prices (that is, lower bond yields). The Powell-led Fed is guiding us that those days are in the rearview mirror, and market participants are starting to agree. In his closely watched Jackson Hole speech, Powell highlighted the economic uncertainty ahead and how risk management remains key moving forward.

This article was written by

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

