FPL: Attractive Discount And Solid Yield, But A History Of Underperformance

Power Hedge
Summary

  • First Trust New Opps MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end fund that primarily invests in midstream master limited partnerships and electric utilities.
  • The fund has historically underperformed the Alerian MLP Index and has a lower yield.
  • Despite its underperformance, the FPL fund is trading at a significant discount to its net asset value, which could present an opportunity for investors.
  • The fund currently has a 7.21% yield, which it was able to cover out of investment profits in the most current six-month period.
  • The fund has some exposure to the utility sector, which is different from the Alerian MLP Index.
First Trust New Opps MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, from First Trust that invests primarily in midstream master limited partnerships, or MLPs, and electric utilities. It is one of many such funds from this fund

Power Hedge
14.1K Followers
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LNG, MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally posted to Energy Profits in Dividends during the morning of August 28, 2023. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

grcinak
Today, 5:54 PM
Most commonly the investor attraction to midstream oil and gas transmission companies is their preservation of capital invested and a steady high income yield.

Quote: "In conclusion, the First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is one of the few ways to easily include master limited partnerships into a tax-advantaged account, such as most retirement accounts."

First off, there are numerous options for anyone who wishes to avoid the consequences of holding partnerships in an IRA and thereby avoiding Unrelated Business Income Tax (UBIT) penalties.

The easiest is to buy shares in an ETF or CEF which charges a healthy fee for managing the tax related issues associated with investments in O&G MLPs held inside of an IRA.

AMLP and MLPA are the two largest by market cap. I hold each in an IRA. FPL has dramatically under-performed the afore mentioned.

seekingalpha.com/...

The other recourse is to invest in individual C-Corps focused on O&G gathering, compression, pumping, transportation (i.e. pipeline), storage and distribution companies. I also hold a "basket" of these in a tax protected account, including:

AM, ENB, ETRN, HESM, KMI, KNTK, OKE, PAGP, PBA, TRP, WBM, and on the gas shipping side LNG, FLNG and NFE.

For those who can deal with filing K-1s in their tax returns in their taxable brokerage accounts, EPD and ET are options.

As for CEFs trading meaningfully below NAV and using leverage, the best I can say is "Buyer beware."
