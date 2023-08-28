Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tenaris S.A.: Record Profits, Low Multiples, Expanding Margins, And Insider Ownership

Aug. 28, 2023 4:51 PM ETTenaris S.A. (TS)
Mitchell Rosenthal profile picture
Mitchell Rosenthal
177 Followers

Summary

  • Revenue, net income, and free cash flow (LTM) are at record highs since 2014. Meanwhile, P/S, P/E, and EV/EBITDA are close to record lows.
  • Operating and net margins (LTM) are at record highs since 2014. Insiders own ~60% of shares, indicating “skin in the game”.
  • Management expects strong growth in Saudi demand for line pipe in the next few years. The firm recently received a 46,000-ton contract for seamless pipe in Brazil.
  • Despite risks including economic/political instability and adverse weather events, Tenaris’ impressive growth, low multiples, and high insider ownership present an interesting opportunity.

Workman checking pipes on building site in partly completed factory

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

About

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) makes and sells tubular products such as line pipes and steel casings for industrial applications. Most of its customers fall into the oil and gas industry, but the firm also provides products

This article was written by

Mitchell Rosenthal profile picture
Mitchell Rosenthal
177 Followers
Mitch considers price action (trends), long-term fundamentals, relative valuations, insider buying/selling, and macro factors to find interesting long and short ideas. He has a Master of Quantitative Finance from the University of Maryland. For more of his observations, visit his blog: https://watchingrisk.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.