Eyenovia: It Is Now Time To See Positive Results In Their Marketing Efforts

Aug. 28, 2023 5:08 PM ETEyenovia, Inc. (EYEN)1 Comment
Summary

  • Eyenovia has obtained the first required state pharmacy license from New York, allowing them to obtain the first commercial sale of their drug candidate MydCombi.
  • The company has conducted training sessions in California in anticipation of obtaining licensing approval in the state, which will expand their market reach.
  • Eyenovia has acquired the exclusive US rights to distribute and sell APP13007, an ophthalmic nanosuspension drug, from Formosa Pharmaceuticals, expanding their product portfolio.
Extreme close up of digital composite of eyes

Anthony Lee

I introduced Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to my SA readers in 2021 – Can You See Me Now? At the time, they had a pending PDUFA date with the FDA, where they were scheduled to receive approval for their first drug

Looking For Diogenes profile picture
Looking For Diogenes
1.94K Followers
I'm retired from a near 40 year career in the publishing industry working with an international publishing company. I obtained the position of Vice President and I led the sales efforts in the two largest markets in the textbook industry -California and Texas. My investing experience is over a span of 40 years.Luckily with more winners than losers! My hobbies are traveling , reading good books(non-fiction)--and researching stocks that I have an interest. I teach a continuing education class at our local college each semester. I volunteer my time working in assisting several lawyers with their Child Protective Service cases.Drugs are destroying our society and family structure). Finally, I serve as a reviewer for a national literary prize given each year. No pay, but I get to keep the books and add to my ever growing library. Other than these activities---I'm just plain lazy!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EYEN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

J
JC818
Today, 5:19 PM
Premium
Comments (27)
Thank You so much for this very detailed and informative information, particularly your insights on the deal with Formosa.
I have been accumulating in two separate brokerage accounts for long-term hold and accumulate.
