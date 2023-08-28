Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How PennyMac Is Hurting Their Preferred Shareholders

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Summary

  • PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust announced plans to use fixed-rate dividends instead of floating rates for its preferred shares.
  • The announcement comes after a significant increase in interest rates.
  • I doubt PennyMac's current plan will go through as stated. It might, but I think there is a strong case against it.
  • Preferred shareholders should let PennyMac hear their voice on the plan. There's no reason to remain silent.
  • This article contains my opinions. I am not a lawyer and have never practiced law in any setting. Readers should reach their own opinions after evaluating the underlying sources.
You are not safe

Nothing like a company announcing their floating-rate shares won't actually float after they see which way short-term rates moved.

eclipse_images/E+ via Getty Images

I've added an introduction here for investors unfamiliar with these shares.

PMT-A (PMT.PR.A) and PMT-B (

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PMT-C, PMT-B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may actively trade between preferred shares primarily based on swings in valuation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

St.Rigley
Today, 6:04 PM
PMT obviously thinks their fallback is legal via the outlined first category:”The first category of LIBOR contracts encompasses contracts that contain fallback provisions identifying a specific benchmark replacement that is not based in any way on any USD LIBOR values (except to account for the difference between LIBOR and the benchmark replacement) and that do not require any person (other than a benchmark administrator) to conduct a poll, survey, or inquiries for quotes or information concerning interbank lending or deposit rates.[20] These LIBOR
contracts generally can be expected to transition to the contractually agreed-upon benchmark replacement as provided by their fallback provisions on or before the LIBOR replacement date—the first London banking day after June 30, 2023 (unless the Board determines that any LIBOR tenor will cease to be published or cease to be representative on a different date).[21]
The fallback is the dividend rate of the immediately preceding period as the benchmark replacement. It is not based on LIBOR and does not require a poll. I can see their argument. MS did this, but with very specific wording. TWO has stated they will interpret their prospectuses like PMT and fix TWO-A and TWO-B. The LIBOR Act needed another category that stated that if a contract didn’t directly address the discontinuance of LIBOR, the SOFR alternative would apply. The PMT language, which is boilerplate, was intended for a temporary interruption of LIBOR and really doesn’t address the infinite recycling back to the immediately preceding dividend rate, which then, by default fixes the rate permanently. That was not the intent.
Ron1634
Today, 5:48 PM
Colorado - Please correct me if I am wrong.
Preferred shareholders have no leverage over a company's decision because they don't get a proxy vote.
Common shareholders have some leverage.
... I am a PMT preferred shareholder.
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Today, 6:09 PM
@Ron1634 Not a vote, but the words "class action" could be pretty scary. Does PMT really think their interpretation of the wording, which I believe is clearly against the spirit of the act, would hold up? Even if it did, how much would be saved after costs? How much credibility lost? By the price action, it is clear that the market believed these shares would float. Using the spread with PMT-C, it is clear that market has regularly believed these shares would float.

The LIBOR Act was created to reduce uncertainty. Companies declaring that fixed to floating actually means fixed is clearly not reducing uncertainty.
