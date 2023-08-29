Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buffett Doesn't Buy High Dividend Stocks For Income

David Alton Clark profile picture
David Alton Clark
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. collects billions of dollars in dividends from its portfolio holdings.
  • Even so, none of them are derived from "high yield" stocks.
  • In the following piece, we take a deep dive into which dividend stocks Buffett actually owns and what his thought process may be behind these selections.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Winter Warrior Investor get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

Warren Buffett's Investing Strategy

Collecting dividends from his holdings is a big part of Warren Buffett's investment strategy, to be sure. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) collects billions in dividends from its portfolio holdings. The majority of

Join the #1 fastest growing new Income Investing Group! It's our 1 Year Anniversary! We are offering 50 Charter memberships at a 30% discount! Memberships are going fast! We have 28 FIVE STAR reviews in the first few months! Price increases to $749 per year on Oct 1st.

~ Quality High Yield Income - Current Yield - 11.9% 
~ SWAN Quality Income - Current Yield - 9.1%
~ Quality Growth - Up 25%

1 Year Total Return 24%. As of July 31st.

Join now for top income buys, timely macro insights, and a lively chat room! A portion of the proceeds are donated to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

This article was written by

David Alton Clark profile picture
David Alton Clark
33.02K Followers
I have been a Seeking Alpha Contributor for over a decade. I became a CNBC Contributor in 2015 for having the #1 track record according to stock pick returns. I was also featured in BARRON'S for being the Top Performing Financial Expert according to TipRanks from 2010-15. In 2020, I was named "Blogger of the Decade" on Yahoo Finance for having the best stock picking track record from 2010 to 2020. In addition, I am a currently a licensed REALTOR® in the state of Texas, a former FINRA registered OIl & Gas securities representative, banking industry executive with Citibank, and auditor with EY, a major accounting firm. I received my BBA in Accounting (With Honors) from the University of Texas - San Antonio. 


I am a self-made man and started out my career in the US Army's 10th Mountain Division as a Mountain Infantryman. I am a member of the DAV and a Disabled Veteran. I  have managed my own portfolio for the past 30 years. This includes successfully navigating the 2000 and 2008 bubbles, so I completely understand the full cycle the market can take. People who know me in investing circles call me the "Bubble Surfer" for my ability to preserve capital during times of duress. My professional background has provided me with an intimate knowledge of corporate financial statements and how companies actually make money. This expertise and wisdom is the value I wish to share with you. Here is a profile of me featured in the Globe and Mail detailing my career.


DISCLAIMER: David Alton Clark is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The Information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere to be used as a starting point for your own due diligence. Do your own research and always consult a registered investment Advisor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Coach Baker profile picture
Coach Baker
Today, 9:16 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (702)
@David Alton Clark Thank you for a good article and setting that record straight. Many writers like to espouse "Invest like Warren Buffett does" but they get it all wrong and [I believe] communicate a false narrative that may influence investors to delve into areas they are not equipped to manage.

Berkshire Hathaway is a cash flow machine. It makes money through, but not limited to, dividends and distributions, returns from insurance float, cash inflows from wholly owned companies, and cash flow from other investing activities. It is a cash flow machine. But Berkshire stays true most of the time to buying good companies at a good price.

High yield investing is a way for less "asset rich" investors to develop a cash flow machine. Steven Bavaria describes it as "building a river of cash" through his Income Factory Method.

I do not believe in one style of portfolio. Savvy investors might want to consider three areas of investing: Cash in safer investments; Cash flow through calculated high yield investing; and, Growth through the methodical selection of high potential companies. The latter of which does not have to be a great number of companies but should have strong proof of execution and future pipe lines.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.