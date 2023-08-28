Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I Believe That Newmont Could Triple

Aug. 28, 2023 5:53 PM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM), NGT:CA2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Newmont Corporation's stock has underperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10 points over the past three years.
  • Falling gold prices, sticky inflation, and mining risks have hurt gold miners, including Newmont.
  • The bull case for Newmont is deteriorating economic growth, which could lead to a Fed rate cut and a steep increase in the company's stock price.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Financial crisis business market graph on economic background with growth money price arrow inflation 3d gold coin percent or crash global finance chart and economy stock currency risk trade diagram.

Lemon_tm

Introduction

It's time to talk about Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), the world's second-largest gold mining corporation.

Over the past three years, shares have fallen 40% (excluding dividends), underperforming the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) by roughly 10 points. Gold prices are

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.02K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

g
gold1
Today, 6:09 PM
Premium
Comments (273)
LOL.
User 47429802 profile picture
User 47429802
Today, 5:58 PM
Comments (7.76K)
Could be a speculative buy. But, a triple feels like a reach.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.