Sean Anthony Eddy

In recent times, Teladoc Health, Inc.(NYSE:TDOC)'s trajectory in the telehealth sector has mirrored a financial roller coaster, drawing keen interest from investors and industry experts. As the second quarter ends, a fresh wave of optimism permeates the company. Teladoc Health's growth is evident across various facets, from access fees to international revenue. Notably, the firm has shown a significant recovery from the challenges faced in the previous year. This article delves into a technical assessment of Teladoc Health's stock price, pinpointing potential investment avenues. The stock has significantly declined and trades at a robust long-term support level.

The Resurgence of Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health's financial performance in the second quarter of 2023 paints an optimistic picture. With revenue hitting $652.4 million, the company witnessed a 10% spike from the preceding year's $592.4 million. Several factors drove this surge: an 11% growth in access fees revenue, an 8% growth in U.S. revenue, and a significant 28% upswing in international revenue. When diving deeper into the firm's segments, Integrated Care recorded a 5% rise, while BetterHelp registered a robust 18% growth. The company reported $65.2 million in net losses, equivalent to $0.40 per share. This, however, was a significant recovery when juxtaposed with the colossal $3,101.5 million loss from Q2 2022, predominantly attributed to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Another financial metric, the adjusted EBITDA, saw a 54% ascent, reaching $72.2 million. Although the GAAP gross margin exhibited a marginal decline from 68.2% to 67.5%, the adjusted gross margin experienced an enhancement, moving from 69.2% to 70.8%.

The narrative of Teladoc Health in the dynamic telehealth landscape has been nothing short of a roller coaster. A steep fall in its share prices the previous year had set many investors on edge. Nevertheless, its recent financial data analysis hints at an imminent rebound. The shadows cast by the hefty writedowns, a repercussion of the 2020 Livongo Health acquisition, led to a staggering net loss of approximately $9.8 billion as of mid-2022. Miraculously, within six months, this figure plummeted to $134.4 million, heralding a significant fiscal recuperation. Another testament to this recovery was the company's operating cash flow, which leaped from $92.5 million the previous year to $101.2 million. This revitalization story extends to the growth prospects of Teladoc Health. The latest earnings illuminate a consistent growth trajectory, underscored by a 10% annual sales increment. The following chart showcases the revenue and net income over the past five years. Notably, the most recent quarterly results highlight a robust surge in profitability. This trend suggests a potential escalation in profitability in the upcoming quarters.

Data by YCharts

Deciphering the Technical Perspective

The monthly chart below presents a pronounced bearish trend for Teladoc Health, which began its descent in February 2021. The stock hit an all-time high at $308, after which a bearish hammer signal preceded a significant price drop, leading around 92% drop from its peak to the present day. This sharp downturn offered intriguing market opportunities, indicating consolidation rather than a definitive base formation. Currently, the monthly candle for Teladoc Health emanates strong bearish vibes without any reversal signs. Yet, the stock appears appealing due to its current undervalued status, further highlighted by the RSI indicating oversold conditions. The market's long-term solid support can be traced back to its 2016 lows of $9.08.

TDOC Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Delving deeper, the weekly chart illuminates a consolidation pattern encapsulated within a wedge formation for Teladoc Health. A breakout from this wedge might precipitate further price drops, but a resilient support zone lies between $9.08 and $22. This area is perceived as a potent buy zone, drawing reference from the 2016 support, evident in the chart's inverted head and shoulder pattern. The pattern's head rests at $9.08, while the shoulders are at $15.43 and $14, with a double bottom at $9.08 and $9.28. The pattern's neckline coincides with the current trading price at $20, reinforcing the significance of the $9.08 to $22 range as a robust support level for long-term investors. It's worth noting that Teladoc Health's stock surged post-2016 due to escalating global telehealth demands, and the firm's pivotal acquisitions and strategies aligned with this upswing. Acquiring entities like Best Doctors in 2017 and Advance Medical in 2018 amplified Teladoc Health's global presence and diversified its offerings. This period's intensified interest in telehealth, Teladoc Health's continual growth, and a supportive regulatory climate propelled the stock upwards.

The following chart also highlights a bullish divergence identified by the RSI. As the RSI recedes from its mid-level of 50, it suggests potential further price reductions. However, with emerging bullish divergence, the stock is likely to soon find its base.

TDOC Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

The above analysis shows that the stock price has demonstrated considerable weakness, maintaining its bearish trajectory. Yet, as the price nears the robust long-term support range of $9.08 to $22, investors might view this zone as a viable entry point for long-term investments.

Market Risk

Teladoc Health's stock has experienced substantial volatility, illustrated by its sharp decline last year. Such unpredictable movements might dissuade conservative investors from taking or retaining positions in the company. Technical data reveals a marked downtrend for Teladoc Health since February 2021, resulting in a 92% plummet from its highest value. A turnaround remains uncertain even as the stock nears a critical long-term support zone. While the telehealth domain currently enjoys a favorable regulatory environment, future changes or constraints could present hurdles, possibly impacting Teladoc Health's expansion and operations. Additionally, the burgeoning telehealth market intensifies competition, posing the threat that innovative or competitively-priced rivals could diminish Teladoc Health's dominance.

Bottom Line

The trajectory of Teladoc Health in the telehealth sector is a potent testament to the cyclical nature of financial markets and the resilience inherent in innovation-driven companies. Despite significant financial setbacks, notably the dramatic dip in stock prices and substantial losses, Teladoc Health's Q2 2023 financial data exudes a promise of resurgence. Robust revenue growth, strategic acquisitions, and a profound alignment with the burgeoning global telehealth demand fuel this upward momentum. While acknowledging the bearish trends, technical analysis also points to potential long-term support zones, offering investors an alluring entry point. However, the market's inherent risks underscore the importance of investor prudence. The evolving regulatory landscape and intense market competition could introduce unforeseen challenges. Yet, as Teladoc Health positions itself as a frontrunner in the telehealth revolution, riding on the back of an increasingly digitized post-pandemic world, its prospective growth story appears promising. Investors may consider buying Teladoc Health at its current rates and increase holdings if the stock continues to drop. Nevertheless, a dip below $9 could counter the optimistic forecast.