Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 28, 2023 6:10 PM ETLifeVantage Corporation (LFVN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.23K Followers

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Reed Anderson - ICR

Steve Fife - President and CEO

Carl Aure - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss LifeVantage's Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to inform you that LifeVantage intends to file a proxy statement and related proxy materials with the SEC in connection with its fiscal year 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and in connection therewith its directors and certain of its executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from our stockholders in connection with such annual meetings. Stockholders of LifeVantage are strongly encouraged to read such proxy statement and all other related materials filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available as they will contain important information about the fiscal year 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, including the identity of the participants in the solicitation and their direct or indirect interest by security holdings or otherwise. At this time, we would like to make no further comments on our upcoming annual meeting or any matters or circumstances related to it.

Hosting today's conference will be Reed Anderson with ICR. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

And now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Anderson. Please go ahead.

Reed Anderson

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to LifeVantage Corporation's conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023. On the call today from LifeVantage with prepared remarks are Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Carl Aure, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release, which

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.