Nvidia Is Massively Overvalued

Aug. 28, 2023




Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's record earnings from the AI wave have led to all-time highs and a market capitalization of $1.2 trillion.
  • The company's revenue growth is primarily driven by generative AI, but its high valuation may not be justified.
  • Nvidia faces the risk of competition from major tech companies that are developing their own GPUs, potentially leading to a decline in margins and market share.

Microchip Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has reached all-time highs on the basis of record earnings from the AI wave. The company's $1.2 trillion market capitalization puts it at almost 10x the market cap of peers such as Intel. As we'll see

Comments (10)

H
Hurricane of Gains Plus
Yesterday, 8:35 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (232)
Lol please this stock is massively undervalued. It will double in the next 13 months. But u go for it and sell it short and let us know how that goes. This stockhas been way ahead of his competition for the last three years
T
TechInvestor8
Yesterday, 8:34 PM
Comments (1)
Absolutely BS. Not the faintest idea of what’s coming in tech, especially semis.
C
Cgain
Yesterday, 8:34 PM
Comments (1.8K)
Lol. It has forward pe of approx 30 times. (Which is likely actually going to turn out to be lower when they beat next quarter numbers ) And growing over 75% with accelerating rev growth. They also stated they have strong visibility into 2024 and demand is “tremendous”
Long: nvda
264
Yesterday, 8:24 PM
Comments (613)
Nvidia is on it's way to achieve the revenues estimates by the street for 2026 in 2024. That would be 82 billion annually or 20.5 billion a quarter which Nvidia is likely to achieve in the next quarter. On to of that as a result of the high profit margin which by the way is suppose to be even higher than the current quarter. That will be 72%. Based upon that your looking at 20.00 in earnings in 2024 and a forward price to earnings ratio of 23 at current levels. Hardware according to CSI sells at an average recently of 38 according to CSI. So with over a hundred percent growth year over year I think I'll pass on your advice.
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 8:23 PM
Premium
Comments (3.17K)
The stock is now more important than Apple to investors. How many are now selling their other mega caps to buy Nvidia? How are ETF’s, Mutual funds and pension funds going to get away with not owning it? It’s going higher, you know it, but you don’t buy it because of a number you produced in a spreadsheet?
m
magenta17
Yesterday, 8:08 PM
Comments (4.95K)
Massively overvalued??? Uh, no... Nvidia just reported another outstanding quarter. Longz NVDA! :-)
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Yesterday, 8:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.28K)
Absurd!! There's nothing like NVDA and will take a decade or more for ANY competition. Their hardware is faster more powerful and more compact than anything out there. They are the complete package of hardware, software, development support for AI and training. Then there is the gaming hardware and software where they still dominate! They sell 3X as many chips as AMD, and their chips sell for 10-40% premiums while AMD's sell for a 10-20% discount. Trying to value a stock so dominating a 4th industrial revolution is difficult. Dozens of investment analysts keep raising their price targets monthly. Most are looking at $650.
F
FLMike
Yesterday, 7:58 PM
Premium
Comments (1.23K)
Did you just realize this? It’s old news
CapitalAccretion profile picture
CapitalAccretion
Yesterday, 7:58 PM
Comments (90)
It trades at 42.5 NTM P/E & less than AAPL @ 29x 2025 P/E with a lower price target of $439 and an average target of $620+ with all analyst targets above $600 ex Morningstar. I’m surprised even a value investor would call it a sell/overvalued at these levels but ok - take the contrarian view.
B
BA.II+
Yesterday, 7:54 PM
Comments (243)
Just buy calls, it doesn’t have to make sense now, but by the time it does it’ll be too late. That’s how the market works. People much smarter than us have already figured it out.
