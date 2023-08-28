Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: It's Already Time To Buy The Dip

Aug. 28, 2023 8:01 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AMD7 Comments
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NVIDIA Corporation smashed Q2 expectations, confirming the AI momentum is real.
  • Shares sold off on the report, but we view this recent pullback as offering a new entry point ahead of the next leg higher.
  • We are bullish on NVIDIA stock and share our updated price target.
Robotic hand pressing a keyboard on a laptop 3D rendering

Guillaume

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported a monster second quarter, with sales and earnings blowing away expectations. In our view, the results were strong enough to shut the lid on any suggestion by some that generative artificial intelligence ("AI") or the

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.1K Followers

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions. 

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

R
Ruger4444
Yesterday, 9:10 PM
Premium
Comments (195)
I like the article thanks! I have a question, I understand to make the H100 it can only be made using EUV machine from ASML, I hope I have that right? My question is does it require the same machine to make MI300 GPU from AMD as that would put more pressure on supply from TSMC and supply is already tight and they both use TSMC for production of there GPU’s?
L
LesMartin2
Yesterday, 9:09 PM
Comments (366)
I share the Author's commentary and summation. A $700 price target seems reasonable. Great emphasis on the stock repurchases! Apparently the company believes that their shares are not being properly valued.
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Yesterday, 8:46 PM
Premium
Comments (3.05K)
Thanks for your article
Z
Zola G
Yesterday, 8:43 PM
Comments (303)
When I read the earnings report last week I couldn’t help but think how much they beat their estimates from 3 months prior. Then they provided estimates for the next quarter and they were what, 50% higher than what was expected? My guess is they will certainly beat this quarters new estimate by at least as much as they beat last quarter. What other trillion dollar company is growing this fast??

I don’t know if they are overvalued. Maybe. But I do know generally how Wall Street works. You pay up for growth. I don’t recall a company this big growing this fast. But if they continue to beat their inflating estimates by a wide margin this stock is going much much higher. Today 700 actually sound reasonable to me. At least until things change.
264
Yesterday, 8:35 PM
Comments (613)
I totally agree as this company is going to produce over 20.5 billion a quarter or 82 billion a year in 2024. The street estimate for Nvidia was 82 billion in 2026. So Nvidia is going to beat that by two years. Further they will earn 20.00 in 2024 making the current price on a forward price to earnings at about 23. So with annual growth at over a hundred percent this company is a no brainer. I agree with the author. On top of that the average price to earnings for hardware according to CSI is about 38 the last time I looked. That's with no premium for growth.
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 8:16 PM
Premium
Comments (3.17K)
I already bought the dip at $452. Might buy more if it retraces there again. Just set your limit orders at major support zones. Next one is $432, If we get there (you never know).
Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Yesterday, 8:06 PM
Premium
Comments (20.6K)
It appears that the shorts are getting burned and it’s time to buy.
