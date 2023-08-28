Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 28, 2023 7:09 PM ETJOANN Inc. (JOAN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.23K Followers

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 28, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Wood - Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Responsibility

Chris DiTullio - Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer

Scott Sekella - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Rob Will - Executive Vice President and Merchandising Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Lance - Wells Fargo

Laura Champine - Loop Capital

Cristina Fernandez - Telsey Advisory Group

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the JOANN Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jason Wood, Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Responsibility. Please go ahead.

Jason Wood

Thank you, and good afternoon. I'd like to remind everyone that comments made today may include forward looking statements which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. These statements speak as of today and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances. Please review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in the company's earnings press release and the recent filings with the SEC.

During the call today, management may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the company's earnings press release which was filed today with the SEC and posted to the Investor Relations section of JOANN's website at investors. joann.com.

On the call today from JOANN are the co-leaders of the Interim Office of the CEO, Chris DiTullio, Executive Vice President

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.