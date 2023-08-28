Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nidec: Executing On Innovation, But Macro Concerns Loom Large

Aug. 28, 2023 8:53 PM ETNidec Corporation (NJDCY), NNDNF
Summary

  • Nidec's share price performance has been hurt not only by currency moves but growing concerns over the health of the key Chinese market.
  • The company's fiscal first quarter showed better-than-expected results, with revenue rising 5% and operating income increasing by 35%, and Nidec booked its first profits from its e-axle business.
  • Management substantially lowered FY 2024 e-axle sales expectations but boosted FY 2025 guidance and is pursuing new integrated systems developed with Renesas.
  • Long-term opportunities in data centers, energy-efficient appliances, renewables storage, and vehicle electrification are significant and support a higher share price, but near-term macro risks are very real.

Permanent magnet motor disassembled close-up

Bosca78

Japanese electric motor manufacturer Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY)(OTCPK:NNDNF) has continued to test investor patience, even if many of the recent drivers of sentiment are outside of the company’s control. While Nidec local shares have risen about 5% since

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.11K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

