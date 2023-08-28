Pere_Rubi

Investment Thesis: While adidas AG has seen an encouraging recovery in stock price, I take the view that operating profit needs to see a significant recovery to justify further upside.

In a previous article back in December 2022, I made reference to the fact that adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) had seen significant challenges including supply chain concerns, COVID lockdowns in China and the ending of the partnership with Ye. However, I also made the argument that the stock has substantial room to rebound going forward, on the basis of strong sales growth as well as the capacity to reduce excess inventory and trim operating expenses.

Since then, the stock has ascended to a price of $95.52 at the time of writing:

TradingView.com

The purpose of this article is to assess whether adidas AG has the ability to see continued growth from here taking recent performance into consideration.

Performance

When looking at the most recent earnings results for adidas AG, we can see that net revenue growth was flat and operating profit saw a large drop of 55% from that of the same quarter in the previous year.

adidas AG: August 2023 Press Release

However, the stock has still been rebounding as the loss in operating profit was lower than expected. Specifically, adidas now expects that it will see an operating loss of €450 million for 2023 as a whole - down from a prior forecast of a €700 million operating loss.

With regards to short-term liquidity, we can see that the quick ratio of adidas AG (calculated as total current assets less inventories all over total current liabilities) has remained at the same level as seen last September:

Sep 2021 Sep 2022 Jun 2023 Total current assets 14142 13217 11151 Inventories 3664 6315 5540 Total current liabilities 8517 10605 8726 Quick ratio 1.23 0.65 0.64 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures sourced from adidas AG Financial Supplement January-September 2022, and adidas AG Q2 2023 Press Release. Figures provided in € millions, except the quick ratio. Quick ratio calculated by author.

We can see that while inventories have fallen from that of last September - the same still remains higher than that of September 2021. While adidas AG has been succeeding in destocking Yeezy inventory (which brought in revenues of approximately €400 million for Q2), we see that inventories still have a way to fall before we approach levels seen in 2021.

From a longer-term standpoint, we can see that the long-term debt to total assets remains at a relatively low level - but has seen a slight increase over the past year.

Jun 2022 Jun 2023 Long-term debt 2,459 2,938 Total assets 21,324 19,338 Long-term debt to total assets ratio 11.53% 15.19% Click to enlarge

Source: Figures sourced from the adidas AG Q2 2023 Press Release. Figures provided in € millions, except the long-term debt to total assets ratio. Long-term debt to total assets ratio calculated by author.

My Perspective

As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, I take the view that the future growth of the stock will hinge significantly on the extent to which adidas can reignite future sales growth - particularly across North America.

When looking at the heatmap below, we can see that while net sales across Europe continue to remain substantially above Q2 2019 levels - that of North American net sales has seen a substantial drop.

Figures sourced from Q2 2019 and Q2 2023 adidas AG Press Releases. Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, adidas had been seeing strong upside from the fact that sales in North America were growing substantially and the company was being seen as a formidable competitor to Nike (NKE). As a matter of fact, the main concern for adidas at the time was that the company might not be able to procure sufficient inventory to satisfy demand.

Now, adidas has the opposite problem. It must sell the remainder of its excess Yeezy inventory and prove that the company can grow operating profits once again. Given that the Yeezy brand was an integral part of the North American growth strategy - the company is expected to face challenges in revitalising growth across this region.

With that being said, other competitors including Steve Madden and Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF) have seen cautious consumer behaviour more generally as a result of macroeconomic conditions - indicating that adidas is not the only company that has been seeing challenges across the region.

Instead, we have been seeing growth across Europe account for a larger portion of overall sales for adidas. On a currency-neutral basis - sales across Greater China is up by 16.4% on that of last year.

According to the company's 2025 'Own The Game' strategy - adidas emphasises continual investment in the markets of Greater China, EMEA and North America - expecting that these markets will account for 90% of sales growth until 2025.

With regard to the North American market specifically, it is still in the plans of adidas to expand its market share in this region. Specifically, the company is adopting a strategy of focusing less on celebrity partnerships and more on expanding its focus on sports - particularly in segments where the company's existing market share remains very low, such as basketball.

As of March, adidas still had €1.2 billion worth of Yeezy shoes in its inventory that it needed to clear - Q2 had generated €400 million worth of sales for Yeezy inventory - which is in line with that of the same quarter in the previous year. Given that there is no evidence of a particular slowdown in sales in spite of the public fallout concerning the Ye partnership, I anticipate that the company is in a good position to sell its remaining €800 million worth of Yeezy inventory. With sales of Yeezy sneakers being highly seasonal and having contributed to almost 40% of the annual profit contribution in Q4 - I anticipate that the company should be able to clear much of its remaining inventory by the end of this financial year.

Risks

In my view, performance across North America remains the main risk for adidas at this time. While the recovery in Greater China net sales is encouraging and that of EMEA continues to remain strong - operating profit has continued to be dragged down by excess Yeezy inventory.

In addition, while the drop in operating profit as a result of excess Yeezy inventory has not been as acute as feared - adidas now needs to bolster sales across its other product lines in North America to grow market share in the region long-term. At this point in time, it is unclear as to how successful adidas can be in North America once the company has sold the remainder of its Yeezy inventory.

My view is that while the recovery in stock price for adidas has been encouraging, the company now needs to show evidence that it can revitalise operating profit by further reducing Yeezy inventory, and revitalise sales growth across its other product lines in North America as well as further bolstering net sales growth across Europe and Asia.

Conclusion

To conclude, adidas AG has seen a strong recovery - considering the challenges it has faced in the past year. However, notwithstanding that operating profit has declined by less than expected, I am now of the view that the same needs to show a significant recovery to justify further upside in the stock. As such, I rate the stock as a hold at this time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.