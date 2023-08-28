Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PMX: Relative Value And High Yield Could Make A Buy For Right Investor

Aug. 28, 2023 10:00 PM ETPIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PMX has seen a sharp drop in share price since my last review, offering investors a much more attractive buy-in opportunity today.
  • The valuation of PMX has improved, with the current market price representing a discount to NAV.
  • Munis remain a reasonable equity hedge, which I believe is relevant given that September tends to see negative returns for stocks.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »
Landscape of Minato Mirai seen from Yokohama Municipal Bridge

7maru/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I keep on my radar screen because I

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.31K Followers

I've been in the Financial Services sector since graduating in 2007, which unsurprisingly gives me an invaluable insight in how markets can turn. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) at Cornell University where I got my bachelors. While working in NYC I received my MBA at Fordham.

My readers/followers can trust that I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow and research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, RYE

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PDO, BGT, Individual muni issues (North Carolina)

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM, MGM

Cash position: 30%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PMX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.