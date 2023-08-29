Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SAP: Too Expensive To Consider (Ratings Downgrade)

Aug. 29, 2023 12:19 AM ETSAP SE (SAP)
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • SAP has skyrocketed this year, including in August, when most other peers saw a correction.
  • The company is experiencing a deceleration in cloud growth and recently cut its 2025 cloud revenue targets.
  • The strengthening of the euro against the dollar is also causing reported revenue growth rates to decline.
  • Now trading at a >20x FY24 P/E, SAP has become too expensive to invest in during a high-interest rate environment.

SAP System Software Automation concept on virtual screen data center. Business, modern technology, internet and networking concept.

putilich/iStock via Getty Images

I'll admit it: even though I'm a dedicated tech investor and a long-term bull, I've been turning bearish on a lot of names recently. The reason is sheer prudence in the current high interest-rate environment. We have to ask ourselves: why

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

