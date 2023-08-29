SimonSkafar

The Brazilian agricultural input retailer Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO), which went public on the US markets via a SPAC listing in March this year, hasn't had a good run so far. It's down by 38.1% from its opening price of USD 9.55. While it isn't uncommon to see such price corrections in recently listed companies, as Brazil's biggest company in its segment with a market capitalisation of USD 671.4 million even now, it's worth unpacking whether it can go back to its previous highs anytime soon.

Brazilian agricultural products exports strong

Brazil's agricultural sector, which includes forestry and fishing, might be small, accounting for just 6.8% of its GDP as of 2022, but it has its significance. It has grown by an average of 3.15% over the past 20 years as per the World Bank. According to Lavoro, there's further potential for expansion in the production of not just soybeans but corn as well (see Pg 7 of the link).

Further, agricultural exports, including processed foods, expanded on average by 9.4% each year between 2000 and 2021, to reach a value of USD 125 billion by the end of the period. Notably, it was the biggest global exporter of soybeans in 2021 (see chart below).

Source: US Department of Agriculture

Focus on mid-size farming

Business segments

Founded only in 2017, Lavoro's biggest share of revenue, of over 84%, comes from Brazil. It provides a range of agricultural inputs to the market, including seeds and fertilisers. It also has a presence in the wider Latin American region, particularly in Colombia, which brings in around 14% of the revenues. The company also produces products and imports like biologicals, fertilisers and agrochemicals for sale under its own label (see chart below for details).

Source: Lavoro

Target customer

The company's focus is on small and medium-sized farmers, whose land areas can range anywhere between 250 acres and 25,000 acres. They have the biggest share of arable land (see chart below) and are supplied by retailers, who also account for the highest proportion of Brazil's input market.

These farmers are targeted via stores, as opposed to direct sales or through cooperatives. The company has 210 physical stores spread across its Latin American markets. It further supports its 72,000 customers through its team of over 1,000 technical sales representatives, who advise farmers on their specific needs from crop planning to harvesting.

Source: Lavoro

Growth strategy

Acquisitions have been Lavoro's preferred growth strategy from the beginning. So far, it has made 24 acquisitions, which it attributes to having made it the "leader in input distribution in Brazil and Colombia in a short period of time". With over 80 acquisition opportunities in the pipeline as well, its inorganic growth strategy is likely to drive further consolidation.

In its latest investor presentation, the company makes a case for the strategy, pointing out that even though Brazil's top 10 companies have increased their market share by 17 percentage points over the past seven years (see chart below), there are still over a 1,000 players still in the market.

Source: Lavoro

Robust revenue rise, return to profits likely

Past figures

With its fast growth strategy underway, the company almost tripled its revenue between 2020 and 2022 to almost USD 1.5 billion for its financial year ending June 30, 2022 (FY22) (see chart below). The company was also profit-making at the end of FY22, to the tune of USD 20.6 million, from being loss-making in FY20.

Source: Lavoro, Author's Estimates

Current financials

It has continued to show strong revenue growth of 25.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the first three quarters of FY23 (9M23) as well. This is attributable largely to its big Brazil cluster, which grew by 26.1%. But its smaller crop care cluster, with a 7.2% contribution to total revenue, saw a sharp rise of 125% as well.

Coming to profits, it's disappointing to see that it has seen a loss of USD 24.3 million. However, it's not as bad as it looks. It is explained by one-off expenses related to its NASDAQ listing, which impacted its Q3 FY23 figures. Also, the company was actually profit making in the first half of FY23. Further, it has seen a 7.7% increase in adjusted net profits in 9M FY23 anyway.

That said, sales during the quarter declined by 2.6% YoY, which affected profits too. While a devaluation of the Colombian peso and the bringing forward of some sales for its crop care explain part of the dip, lower grain sales and reduced prices for inputs like fertilisers and herbicides dragged them down too.

Source: Lavoro

The outlook

The company is positive on its full-year revenue numbers, with a range of USD 1.95-2.05 billion, which is a significant 35.1% increase over the past year if revenue comes in at the midpoint. This is also almost in line with analysts' estimates of a 32% revenue growth. Interestingly, it's a significant rise even over the sales growth seen up to 9M FY23, indicating that the final quarter of the year could see a huge rise in revenue growth.

Lavoro expects the adjusted EBITDA to come in the range of USD 154-159 million. So far in the year, the company has already clocked USD 147.9 million of the number, which averages at around USD 49 million per quarter.

So the company actually expects quite a slowdown in the figure to USD 8.6 million in Q4 FY23, assuming the figure comes in at the midpoint of the guidance range. It's also worth noting that analysts expect a loss per share, which was to be expected, at USD 0.29.

The market multiples

Based on its forward sales, the company's price-to-sales (P/S) comes in at 0.34x, compared to 1.35x for the industrial sector, which looks competitive.

I also made two non-GAAP forward price-to-earnings (P/E) estimates for FY24. The first assumes that the adjusted net profit to adjusted EBITDA ratio to remain the same in Q4 FY23 as that for 9M 2023 at 30%. This yields an adjusted net profit of USD 48.6 million, which translates into a P/E of 13.8x. This is lower by a margin than the sector median at 16.9x.

However, since the company reported an adjusted net loss in Q3 FY23 I also estimated the impact if these losses were to stretch into the next quarter. Lavoro does say that these are a one-off, but going by the risk factors as pointed out next, it's worth figuring out if only as a thought experiment. This increases the forward P/E to 17.4x, which is a bit higher than that for the sector.

The risks ahead

Weather fluctuations

It's not all positive for Lavoro, however. A crucial risk is the weather dependence of agricultural products. While this appears to be a good year for Brazil, which can positively impact the production of crops like soybeans, next year may just look very different. A bad agricultural year can affect farmers' fortunes and their ability or even need to avail of agricultural inputs, which in turn can affect the company's sales.

Commodity prices

It's also subject to commodity price fluctuations. Soybean prices have varied between USD 7.8 per bushel (bu) and USD 17.3/bu in the past five years alone. While they are a little over the average of these levels, USD 12.5/bu, right now (see chart below), this can change at any time depending on production and demand patterns.

Soybean prices (Source: Trading Economics)

Macro risks

There are also two particular macro risks that can negatively impact Lavoro as well. The first is interest rates. The central bank of Brazil's key interest rate is at a high of 13.25%, a steep climb from the 2% levels it was at during the pandemic. While the bank has just started reducing rates as disinflation ensues, it's still at elevated levels. This can have an impact on a third of farmers' ability to borrow (the rest receive subsidised credit). Higher costs in turn imply that agricultural inputs sales could be compromised to some extent.

Next, exchange rates can also affect Lavoro's sales as we've already seen in Q3 FY23 with the devaluation of the Colombian peso. While much of the company's trade is still local, considering its acquisitive growth, the future significance of international trade can't be ruled out. In this context, it's worth noting that the Brazilian real has appreciated by 10% against the USD since its lowest levels in early January 2023.

Competitive market

Further, as the company points out, there are over 1,000 agricultural input retailers in Brazil. While it has a leading position, it does reflect that there's a lot of competition too. In fact, the company has pointed to the "creation of groups resulting from mergers and acquisitions, the entry of international players in Brazil and Latin America..." in growing the influence of Brazil's agriculture sector (see Pg 14 of the link). But these developments also indicate the potential for growing competition.

Buying out competition to enable faster growth has clearly worked for the company so far, going by its revenue rise. However, it's not without its risks either. As Harvard Business Review pointed out some time ago, 70-90% of acquisitions fail, particularly as they relate to diversifying the business. The company's latest purchases don't suggest it is diversifying just yet (see chart below), considering that it has more in the pipeline, this risk can't be ignored.

Source: Lavoro

What next?

Lavoro is a strong company with a clear growth strategy, which has worked for it going by its revenue growth, supported by Brazil's strong position in some agricultural exports. It had also turned profitable until FY22, and even this year the loss is essentially on account of on-off expenses related to its public listing. If all goes well for the remainder of FY23, its market multiples also make a case for the company.

However, there are plenty of risks to consider too, including weather and commodity price fluctuations as key ones. High interest rates, which have impacted not just Brazil but many other parts of the world too, can also affect the demand for the company's products as non-subsidised agricultural credit has become pricey.

Besides this, a competitive market can limit its future growth. While its acquisitive strategy has worked so far, there's also the risk of its purchases not working out in the future. If any of the risks were to materialise and hurt its bottom line, the stock might not look as attractive as it does now.

For now, though, things look more right than not for Lavoro. Following from there, it looks unlikely right now that it will go back to its initial price at the start of trading, but there's an upside to it. I'm going with a Buy rating.

