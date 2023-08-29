Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Back in May, I wrote that Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was a great company but that the stock’s valuation looked stretched given the current uncertain outlook and that the market was acting as if the company was recession proof. With the stock down following its Q2 earnings after a same-store sales miss, let’s take a closer look at its most recent earnings.

Q2 Results

For Q2, CMG saw its revenue jump 13.6% to $2.4 billion. That slightly missed analyst estimates by $20 million.

Comparable restaurant sales rose 7.4%. However, that was short of the 7.7% increase that analysts were expecting. Transactions grew 4%, with menu prices up about 5.5% and mix about -2.5%.

Adjusted EPS came in at $12.65, easily surpassing analyst estimates of $12.28.

Discussing some of the drivers of the quarter on its Q2 earnings call, CFO John Hartung said:

“And speaking of exceptional food, our menu innovation has been outstanding this year. Chicken Al Pastor has proven to be a popular LTO with 1 in 5 transactions, including the new protein. It is boosting transactions with a strong repeat and is attracting new customers to Chipotle and also delivered the highest positive social sentiment of any new menu introduction and importantly, was simple for our teams to execute, which resulted in a win all around. As Chicken Al Pastor wraps up in late August, we have a planned new menu item for later in the quarter. Our rewards program is another way we aim to drive frequency within our existing customer base as our reward members come more often and spend more than nonrewards members. We launched Freepotle earlier this year, which was designed to deliver a strong value proposition and attract new members with 10 free rewards dropped into our members' accounts throughout the year. Freepotle has been successful in driving enrollments in the first half of the year as we surpassed 35 million reward members. With each strategic Freepotle drop, we are learning more about our customers' behaviors and utilizing those learnings to personalize future offers. We will continue to look for creative ways to drive enrollment and improve engagement in our rewards program. In traditional media, we remain top of mind at sporting events as we leverage the basketball playoffs as a high-profile opportunity to spotlight the Chipotle brand and through our NHL partnership, our Chipotle logo was featured on the ice during the Stanley Cup playoffs."

Restaurant level margins were 25.6%, a 230 basis point year-over-year increase and a 190bps sequential increase.

Cost of sales for the quarter was 29.4%, a decrease of -100 basis compared to the previous year. Menu price increases and lower avocado prices offset higher commodity costs elsewhere. Labor costs as a percentage of sales were 24.3% a -50bps decrease versus a year ago, as sales leverage outweighed wage inflation.

The company opened 47 locations in the quarter, of which 40 had a Chipotlane.

CMG bought back $88 million in stock at an average price of $1,937 in the quarter.

Overall, the quarter itself was pretty good, but given where the stock’s valuation was entering the report, just hitting numbers wasn’t going to be good enough. Much of the CMG’s same-store gains have come from pricing in recent quarters, although the fact that traffic is still up solidly in the face of some pretty big price hikes does continue to speak to the strength of the brand.

Outlook

For Q3, CMG forecast comparable-restaurant sales to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range. It will see 500bps points of pricing roll off in August. It’s looking at mix a having about a -200bps negative impact. Transactions expected to be up 3.0-3.5%. For the full year, the company is looking for mid to high single digit comps.

The company expects margins to decline in Q3 with COGs of around 30% of sales, due to higher beef and avocado prices. It noted that it is shifting where it gets avocados, and that most will come from Peru in Q3 to avoid the price volatility in the Mexican market. Labor costs are also expected to increase to about 25% in Q3 of sales due to wage inflation and seasonally lower sales.

Currently, the company has not said if it will take any price increases, although it has typically taken one in Q4.

The company said that its consumers remain strong both for higher-income and lower-income patrons. It said it exited the quarter with strong traffic and transaction trends and that lower-income consumers have actually been seeing an improvement.

The company said it remains on track to open 255-285 new restaurants this year, which includes 10-15 relocations to add Chipotlanes. Approximately 80% of the new locations will have a Chipotlane. Over 600 locations currently have Chipotlanes

With CMG set to lap a big price increase last August, traffic will come into to focus in the 2nd half. Notably, the company’s Pastor Al Chicken will wrap up as a limited time offering at the end August, as well. With the company saying 20% of transactions included the popular LTO as a protein, this could potentially be a headwind as well. At the same time, food and labor costs are still on the rise.

Valuation

CMG stock trades at 29.3x the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $1.86 billion and 24.8x the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $2.2 billion.

From an EBITDAR perspective, it trades at ~19.5x 2023 numbers and ~17x 2024 numbers.

From a P/E perspective, it trades at just over 43x the 2023 EPS estimate of $44.46. Meanwhile, it's valued at about 36x the 2024 EPS estimate of $52.58.

It's projected to grow revenue 13.7% this year, and have low to mid-teens revenue growth over the next several years.

Outside of Wingstop (WING) CMG is one of the highest valued QSR out there. Notably, WING uses a franchise model, which tends to get higher valuations.

CMG Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

When a stock is priced for perfection, an in-line quarter, no matter how strong it is, usually isn’t going to be good enough, and not surprisingly, CMG’s stock fell -10% the following session after its report. CMG is still a great company, but in the near term, things also certainly set to become more difficult. It will lap price hikes, as well as a very popular LTO that was helping drive sales. As such, how the company’s sales perform in September should be pretty telling. That will be the last month of its Q3 period, but it will certainly influence the quarter and more importantly Q4 guidance.

Even with the recent decline in the stock price, CMG still isn’t cheap. In fact, I continue to think the QSR space in general is pretty highly valued, as the entire industry has been riding inflationary and price hike benefits that should begin to wane, while they trading at pretty high historical valuations. I will continue to monitor CMG, as it is a great company and certainly worth an investment at the right price.