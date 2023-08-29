Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

YETI: Time To Take Chips Off The Table (Ratings Downgrade)

Aug. 29, 2023 9:00 AM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.5K Followers

Summary

  • YETI's share price has surged in August due to strong Q2 earnings and an uplift in guidance.
  • The company is expanding its product range and brand presence, which could drive further growth.
  • However, there are risks, including competition from cheaper alternatives and reliance on wholesale partners for revenue.
  • Now at a 17x FY24 P/E, YETI is no longer a compelling value proposition. Downgrading the stock to neutral on valuation for now.

Camping tent in a camping in a forest

Yagi Studio/DigitalVision via Getty Images

With very few exceptions this quarter, the earnings season has proven to be disappointing for most companies, including and especially those in the consumer products sector. In the wake of high rates and an uncertain macroeconomy, consumers are

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.5K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.