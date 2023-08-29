Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: The Safest Dividend Is Probably The One That's Just Been Cut (Upgrade)

Aug. 29, 2023 1:42 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)6 Comments
On the Pulse
Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust has slashed its dividend by 48.3% to $0.15 per share, reflecting a focus on balance sheet restructuring.
  • MPW has a significant amount of debt and may need to sell more assets to lower its financial obligations.
  • Despite the dividend cut, there is potential for a stock price recovery in the short and medium term as the trust prioritizes its balance sheet repair.

Unrecognizeable person using digital tablet

SDI Productions

A short while ago, I wrote an article about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in which I voiced my suspicions that the healthcare real estate investment trust was on its way to slash its dividend.

Indeed, just a couple days

This article was written by

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

C
Centrino
Today, 3:13 AM
Comments (2.59K)
Incredible : you have been totally wrong, and keep being wrong about the future.
You have to learn your lessons man, and move on to better quality stocks ( or stop investing...).
A
Aenorist
Today, 2:46 AM
Premium
Comments (69)
Generally agree, except on the use of their BS "AFFO".
The payout % go way up if you exclude the probably-worthless, extremely not-cash portions of those "funds" from Operations.
Andrew Feazelle profile picture
Andrew Feazelle
Today, 2:11 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.48K)
Kinda goes in the opposite direction of Ben Graham lol.
Lbrto profile picture
Lbrto
Today, 2:05 AM
Premium
Comments (947)
You forgot to add:

...if no other fundamental baggages left.
JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 2:05 AM
Comments (4.08K)
@On the Pulse Your thesis would be correct if the dividend after its reduction were well covered, and coverage was stable or rising. Given the poor financial conditions of MPW renters, the recent cut may have to be followed with another, and possibly elimination as the company converts to a C corp to avoid bankruptcy.
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Today, 1:58 AM
Premium
Comments (3.34K)
You also got totally wrong that it’s dividend was ever well covered by any reasonable measure

You are now wrong in relying upon MPWs AFFO - where among other things they include equity in exchange for rent as equivalent to cash rent and where they may have also included in their results the impact of a sale which has been blocked but which the management team didn’t see the need to disclose

MPW common is un-investable until management are kicked out

And by the way - Aldog never agreed with you or any of the other promoters as he never made any material stock purchases as the sp crashed

And he lost no opportunity to cash out at >$20

(No position now in the common having been long, exiting at a 4.9 divi yield, then gone short for about half the run down and now with a reasonable holding in the 2025
Eurobond at 11.5 YTM - and importantly with time seniority)
