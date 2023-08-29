Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3M: Low Valuation Justified By Weak Financials

Aug. 29, 2023 1:48 AM ET3M Company (MMM)
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
83 Followers

Summary

  • 3M Company is facing slight revenue declines due to temporary challenges in various industries.
  • The conglomerate has a wide range of products and frequently changes its offering through acquisitions and divestitures.
  • As the company has no acquisitions in the recent past, 3M's organic figures start to show as the operating margin has deteriorated and revenues have trailed.
  • Although 3M seems cheap on a price-to-earnings basis, I have a hold-rating for the stock because of the weak financials.

Prague, Czech republic - May 22, 2017: 3M company logo on headquarters building

josefkubes

3M Company (NYSE:MMM), the conglomerate that sells products and services to industrial, electronical, and other industries, is facing slight revenue declines as the industries are facing temporary challenges. I believe the stock is currently fairly priced considering 3M’s history of stable

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
83 Followers
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

