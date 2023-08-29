Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CRA International: Strong Revenue, Earnings, And Dividend Growth At A Fair Value

Aug. 29, 2023 2:40 AM ETCRA International, Inc. (CRAI)FC, FORR, HURN, RGP, WLDN
Stan Stafford profile picture
Stan Stafford
2.77K Followers

Summary

  • CRA International is a consulting company that provides services in various areas such as antitrust, finance, and intellectual property.
  • The company has shown impressive growth in revenue and earnings over the past five years, with an 8.6% year-over-year increase in revenue in its last quarter.
  • CRA International is a Dividend Challenger with seven years of consecutive dividend growth, making it attractive for long-term dividend growth investors.

Boston, Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr

Overview

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) is a company that provides consulting services both throughout the United States and internationally. It serves in 11 different areas including:

  • Antitrust & Competition
  • Auctions & Competitive Bidding
  • Energy
  • Finance
  • Financial Economics
  • Forensic

This article was written by

Stan Stafford profile picture
Stan Stafford
2.77K Followers
I consider myself an investor, not a trader. I focus on long term holdings, generally related to value or dividend growth stocks. I graduated with a degree in Finance back in 03.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.