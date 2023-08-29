Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gruma: Standing Out With Pricing Power And Potential Oncoming Margin Leverage

Aug. 29, 2023 9:00 AM ETGruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (GMKKY), GPAGF
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.11K Followers

Summary

  • Thanks to its strong brand value, Gruma has been able to increase prices without losing volume or market share in the U.S.
  • Lower grain prices in 2023 may improve the company's margins in the coming quarters, allowing for 16%-plus EBITDA margins and mid-teens ROICs.
  • Leverage in Mexico is a riskier proposition, as an upcoming election cycle could drive more conversations around food prices and affordability.
  • Between demographics, ongoing product innovation, and steady operational improvements, Gruma still looks undervalued even after a run of noticeable outperform versus the broader sector.

Spanish tomato, spinach flavored and plain wheat tortilla wraps on white background

Anna Chaplygina/iStock via Getty Images

Gruma (OTCPK:GPAGF) has given me no reasons to regret my bullish call on this world-leading producer of tortillas and corn flour back in April of 2021. Cost inflation has certainly limited margin

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.11K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.