Affirm: Danger Ahead - Do Not Join This FOMO Rally

Aug. 29, 2023 9:30 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)C, SOFI, UPST1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • AFRM has finally reported positive FCF generation, thanks to the higher interest rate environment, increased APRs from its processed loans, and expanding GMV.
  • The fintech also boasts highly sticky offerings, with the number of transactions per Active Consumer still growing and 90% comprising repeat consumers.
  • Despite the eye-watering APRs, it is also interesting to observe AFRM's relatively moderate delinquency rate of 0.6%, nearly inline to its fintech/ bank peers.
  • However, the fintech may face top/ bottom line headwinds, due to the repayment of federal student loan debt from October 2023 onwards and the Fed's potential pivot by 2024.
  • Therefore, while we may rate the AFRM stock as a Buy, investors may want to wait for the exuberance to be moderated to between $13 and $15 for an improved margin of safety.
Security of money

Aslan Alphan

The AFRM Investment Thesis Has Improved Moderately, Thanks To Its Positive Margins

We previously covered Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in May 2023, discussing its mixed prospects from the underwhelming FQ3'23 earnings call, due to the intensifying competition in the BNPL space.

However, we

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

C
Clark158f1
Today, 10:42 AM
went short $ 19.30

"Therefore, while we may rate the AFRM stock as a Buy"

Buy as many as you want.....This stock is NUTS above $ 15
